Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has likened the All Progressives Congress to Noah’s Ark, saying the party has become a rallying point for politicians seeking direction ahead of the next general election.

He made the remark during a reception held for new members who left various parties to join the APC.

Governor Sule addresses defectors as he described the APC as Nigeria's Noah's Ark.

Sule told the gathering that recent reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu have strengthened the party’s appeal in many states. He said the support from the Presidency has given governors the resources needed to deliver visible improvements in their states.

Sule links APC growth to reforms

He insisted that the APC has become the safest political platform for those who want to contribute to national progress.

“APC remains the only Noah’s Ark for Nigeria’s survival. We have no single reason, no excuse that will warrant us not to vote for President Bola Ahmad Tinubu. Tinubu has already changed everything in the country because of his reforms, of his hard work,” he said.

The governor added that many politicians were shifting their allegiance because they believed the party had gained renewed strength under the current administration.

He said the shift was not accidental but a direct response to what members considered a more stable and result driven ruling party.

Governor Abdullahi Sule urges residents to back President Bola Tinubu's reelection efforts.

“Anybody that is not in the APC is actually loosing the Noah’s ark. APC today is the Noah’s ark, anybody that does not join will be left behind. Everywhere is APC in Plateau because the President has done well for the people of the state,” he said.

Sule urged residents of Nasarawa to support President Tinubu’s bid for a second term. He said the unity of party members and the backing of voters would ensure continuity of the policies that had already been introduced.

According to him, the state stands to benefit more if the ruling party retains control at both state and federal levels.

