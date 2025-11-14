In the last couple of hours, speculations swirl that Willie Obiano had passed on in London, United Kingdom (UK)

Reacting, media entrepreneur Ben Murray-Bruce urged the public to disregard the rumours on the former Anambra governor’s purported demise

Murray-Bruce, who initially published a tweet where he mourned Obiano, later deleted the post and retracted his statement

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ben Murray-Bruce, former Bayelsa East senator, has said erstwhile Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, is alive.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Murray-Bruce said contrary to widespread rumours, especially on social media, suggesting that Obiano had passed away, the 70-year-old did not die in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Ben Murray-Bruce reacts as speculation swirls around former Anambra governor Willie Obiano. Photos credit: @WillieMObiano

Source: Twitter

Murray-Bruce, founder of Silverbird TV, dismissed the reports on Friday evening, November 14, stating that they are false.

He wrote:

"Former Governor Willie Obiano is not dead!"

Legit.ng reports that Obiano served as governor of Anambra state from 2014 to 2022. He succeeded Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

'Obiano hale and hearty' - Ex-commissioner

Meanwhile, former Anambra commissioner for information, Don Adinuba, said rumours alleging that Obiano died are "mischievous".

Adinuba said he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that the former governor is not only alive but “hale and hearty” and residing in the United States, not the UK as claimed by an online report.

He noted that such unfounded claims were capable of causing unnecessary distress to the former governor’s family, associates, and the people of Anambra state.

'I’m alive, healthy' – Willie Obiano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obiano said he is alive and healthy, contrary to earlier reports (not by Legit.ng) that he was dead.

Obiano published a statement on his verified Facebook page, saying "it is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established."

Source: Legit.ng