U.S. Embassy has warned Nigerians on proper use of B1/B2 visas to avoid permanent bans

The embassy disclosed that visas intended for temporary business, tourism, and family visits only must not be misused

Tougher U.S. visa policies may affect future travel for Nigerian nationals if visas are misused

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh advisory to Nigerians holding or seeking B1/B2 visitor visas, warning that using the visa for purposes outside its approved scope could result in a permanent ban from obtaining future U.S. visas.

In a message shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the embassy reminded travellers that the B1/B2 visa is strictly meant for temporary visits and should only be used for approved activities.

US Embassy reveals what B1/B2 visas must be used for. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

According to the mission, the visa is valid for business-related visits, tourism and family visits.

“Here’s what you CAN use your U.S. B1/B2 Visa for: Business meetings, Visiting family, Tourism,” the embassy stated.

It also cautioned that violating the conditions attached to the visa could have serious long-term consequences.

“Remember: Improper use of your U.S. B1/B2 visa can result in permanent ineligibility for a visa in the future,” the embassy warned.

What the B1/B2 visa allows

The B1/B2 visa is a nonimmigrant visa issued to foreign nationals travelling to the United States for temporary purposes.

The B1 category is designed for business-related activities such as attending meetings, conferences, negotiating contracts, or participating in short-term professional training.

Meanwhile, the B2 category covers tourism, holidays, visiting family and friends, medical treatment, and other leisure-related activities.

Although many visitors are admitted for up to six months, the final length of stay is determined by officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the port of entry.

Activities that can lead to visa problems

The embassy stressed that the B1/B2 visa does not permit employment in the United States, long-term academic study, or activities that indicate an intention to live permanently in the country.

Applicants are also expected to demonstrate strong ties to Nigeria, including stable employment, family connections, or property ownership, as well as sufficient financial resources to cover their trip and a clear intention to return home after their visit.

Nigeria is not part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, meaning Nigerians must obtain a visa before travelling to the United States through the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos.

Reminder comes amid tougher US visa policies

The latest advisory comes months after the U.S. Department of State announced that, effective January 1, 2026, visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria, would be partially suspended under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

The measure affects B1/B2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visas, as well as immigrant visas, subject to specific exemptions.

However, the U.S. government clarified that visas issued before January 1, 2026, remain valid and were not revoked under the proclamation.

US warns Nigerians on misuse of visas, reveals possibility of a permanent ban. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

It also noted that affected applicants can still submit visa applications and attend interviews, although they may ultimately be found ineligible for visa issuance or entry into the United States if they fall within the scope of the proclamation.

The latest warning serves as a reminder that complying with U.S. immigration rules is essential, as even a single misuse of a visitor visa could have lasting consequences for future travel opportunities.

US releases new visa application rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers in the United States seeking Nigerian visas will now submit their applications directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions following a major change announced by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The agency has officially ended the engagement of Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the third-party company that previously handled Nigeria's visa application and submission centres across the US.

The new arrangement takes immediate effect, meaning applicants must now process their visa requests directly through Nigeria's embassy and consulates until further notice.

Source: Legit.ng