Ẹgbẹ́ Àjọṣepọ̀ Fún Ìtẹsiwájú Gbogbo Wa in Oyo state has demanded Oke-Ogun governorship slot in 2027, citing fairness

The social pressure group rejected deputy governorship, stressing past contributions and calling for full political inclusion

Leaders of the platform appeal to Ibadan for rotational power, framing the demand as justice, not a political attack

A socio-pressure group has demanded that the Oyo state governorship slot in the 2027 election should be zoned to Oke-Ogun in the interest of justice and fairness.

Oyo politics: Oke-Ogun leaders demand 2027 governorship, not deputy position. Photo credit: seyiamakinde

Source: Facebook

The group, known as Ẹgbẹ́ Àjọṣepọ̀ Fún Ìtẹsiwájú Gbogbo Wa, maintained that the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State deserves the governorship slot in the 2027 elections.

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the national secretary of the group, Pastor Favour Adewoyin, said Òkè-Ogùn’s agitation for governorship is neither sentimental nor sectional but a constitutional right.

“Our motto, ‘Gómìnà Òyọ́, Òkèògùn ló kàn,’ is not just a slogan; it is a demand for justice,” he said.

We have legitimacy as critical stakeholders - Group

The National Secretary of Ẹgbẹ́ Àjọṣepọ̀ Fún Ìtẹsiwájú Gbogbo Wa noted that, as critical stakeholders in Oyo, Oke-Ogun people deserve to produce the next state governor.

"Every region in Oyo state has legitimate stakeholders entitled to lead; leadership is not a privilege reserved for one group but a rotating responsibility. Power must circulate so that every region’s voice is heard and respected,” Adewoyin argued.

He argued that in a diverse state like Oyo, political inclusion is critical to maintaining peace, fairness, and unity.

“Power rotation is the oxygen of democracy,” he said.

“It guarantees representation and removes the feeling of exclusion that breeds resentment and apathy.”

Group insists 'we don’t want deputy position'

On whether Òkè-Ogùn would accept the deputy governorship slot again, Adewoyin said the region has outgrown that role.

“Certainly not, Òkè-Ogùn has produced five Deputy Governors in the past. The position holds no novelty for us anymore; Accepting another deputy slot would be like repeating a class we already passed long ago.”

Oke-Ogun region rejects deputy role, says 2027 is their turn to lead Oyo state. Photo credit: seyiamakinde

Source: Facebook

He warned that any political party that still considers Òkè-Ogùn for deputy is reading the room wrongly.

“We are not second fiddle to anyone again,” he stressed.

“As our people say, ‘Igbàkígbà n’ígbá kejì’ (the second calabash is of little use). Òkè-Ogùn deserves to lead, not to assist.”

The social group leader also directed an appeal for support to Ibadan, which he said has dominated the political landscape of Ọ̀yọ́ State for over two decades, noting that the call for rotation was not an attack on the city’s influence but a plea for inclusivity and balance.

“Ibadan has led for 21 out of the last 26 years, Ògbómọ̀ṣọ́ had its five years by providence, but Òkè-Ogùn, Ọ̀yọ́, and Ìbàràpá have never tasted that privilege. We are not asking for sympathy; we are demanding justice,” he noted.

He further drew parallels with other southwestern states that practice rotational leadership.

“From Ògún to Ọ̀ṣun, Oǹdó to Èkìtì, even Lagos and Kwara power rotates. Why then should Ọ̀yọ́, the Pace Setter State, be the exception?” Adéwọyin queried.

“Our constitution, particularly Section 14(3) and (4), supports equitable representation. It’s both a legal and moral imperative.”

We have no preferred candidate - Group

On whether the association has a preferred candidate, Pastor Adewoyin clarified that the group is a pressure movement, not a political party. He, however, added that Oke-Ogun is the group's candidate.

He concluded that, “our only candidate, for now, is Òkè-Ogùn itself, our region, our pride, our mandate, and our movement. Anything less will not fly.”

“Deputy Governor, Party Chairman, or Speaker positions are no longer acceptable substitutes; anything less will not fly. This is our time, our right, and our mandate,” he reaffirmed.

Makinde positions self for PDP 2027 presidential contender

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state positioned himself as a contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2027 presidential ticket after the party zoned it to the South.

Aide to Makinde claims his principal “paid his dues” within the PDP and was instrumental in rallying governors to prevent the party’s collapse. He now appears in prime position among southern contenders.

The zoning decision, which also mentions Peter Obi and Goodluck Jonathan, has sparked discussion around whether this move inadvertently aids Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re‑election prospects

Source: Legit.ng