Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state

The visit prompted social media reactions with people wondering if they had finally buried the beef between them

The meeting was confirmed via pictures posted by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication & Social Media to the FCT Minister

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has today paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Obasanjo residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Pictures shared by Fayose's former aide by Lere Olayinka, who is now the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, confirmed the meeting.

“They finally buried the beef”: Reactions Flood in as Fayose visits Obasanjo. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Olayinka, who posted the photos on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, described the meeting as a warm and lively one, hinting that both men had finally reconciled after years of political tension.

The images showed Fayose and Obasanjo exchanging smiles and handshakes, suggesting a cordial atmosphere.

However, the meeting has sparked speculation that their long-standing rivalry may finally be laid to rest.

Fayose-Obasanjo meeting: Nigerians react

The visit has since sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians saying the two political figures have “finally buried the beef.” Others commended the gesture as a sign of maturity and unity, while some expressed surprise given their previously strained relationship.

X users shared their opinions:

@godwinCharisma said:

"Politics is soooooooooo mad. Same Fayose who said Obasanjo is not a Yoruba name. Same Obasanjo who removed Fayose as governor."

@omowe__ said:

"Politics ya were gan. One-time enemies. Let me keep quiet."

@edache78 tweeted:

"They finally buried the beef."

@profvialy1 said:

"Nigerian electorates that were quarrelling or fighting one another over 9ja politicians. I pity una!"

@iyancypara said:

"Politics is a crazy game, despite the 2006 impeachment."

@adeduntan said:

"That seems unbelievable. Is their fight now over?"

SpaceF261918 said:

"If anyone tells me Fayose and OBJ can settle their scores. I will say never. Fayose hated Baba with passion."

@JamiuOlawaleL said:

"This one surprised me ooo."

The visit comes after years of public sparring between the two political heavyweights, once locked in bitter conflict.

Legit.ng observed that the reunion marked one of the rare public appearances where the former Ekiti governor and the ex-president were seen together after a long history of political disagreements.

Obasanjo vs Fayose feud

Legit.ng reports that the rift between former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo dates back to 2006, following Fayose’s removal from office, a move allegedly orchestrated by Obasanjo during his presidency.

Reactions Flood in as Fayose visits Obasanjo. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Their strained relationship became public in 2010 when both men clashed openly at a Thanksgiving service organised by former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, in Okuku, Osun State.

According to reports, a heated verbal exchange ensued after Fayose reportedly refused to greet Obasanjo. The altercation escalated, with Obasanjo allegedly calling Fayose a “bastard,” to which Fayose fired back, calling Obasanjo the “father of bastards.”

Over the years, Fayose had consistently criticised Obasanjo on national issues, often challenging the former president’s opinions. In 2017, Fayose publicly warned Obasanjo to stop making what he described as provocative statements that could “distract and discourage Nigerians” from fixing the economy.

How Fayose lashed out at Obasanjo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ayodele Fayose has lashed out at former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, for saying his generation failed Nigeria, insisting there are still some shining lights.

Vanguard reports that Fayose, in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi, responded to a statement credited to Obasanjo, where he said his generation failed the country.

Fayose said Obasanjo was the pioneer of corruption in Nigeria, even though he had all the opportunities to turn Nigeria around for good.

Source: Legit.ng