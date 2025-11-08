The Nigerian government unveiled plans to build a record-breaking dining table for a December festival

Officials stated that the initiative will boost tourism, culture, and youth empowerment

Nigerians online question the timing, citing national tension and security concerns

A new national conversation broke out on Thursday after the Federal Government revealed plans to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest dining table in the world.

This will come during the upcoming Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival scheduled for December in Abuja.

The ambitious project is being led by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

The Nigerian government unveils plans to build a record-breaking dining table for a December festival. Photos: Bola Tinubu, Donald Trump.

Source: Instagram

At a joint world press briefing in Abuja, the Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Aare (Dr.) Abisoye Fagade announced that the centrepiece of the event will be a 3.6-kilometre dining table, designed to seat between 2,000 and 3,000 guests at once.

He explained that the Guinness World Record attempt will take place in the morning of December 6, after which the table will transition into a massive communal dining space for evening entertainment.

On social media, however, the announcement drew backlash from netizens.

Some Nigerians questioned the timing, pointing to the ongoing national anxiety over rumored foreign military involvement and concerns about security, cost of living, and governance.

Nigerians tongue-lash FG's GWR plans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@governorscousin:

"Things like this will always upset Trump. Misplaced priority"

@dotunonamission:

"Ninu gbogbo rogbodiyan yi, iyen lo kan?"

@solomonbbuchi:

"How about attempt a record to protect Nigerians? To fight the bandits? To make food affordable? To stop police brutality? To make local healthcare good and affordable? How about that? Ndi uchu!"

@baudex:

"Why not take all that money and use it to mobilize soldiers and feed them , arm them towards sambisa forest ? Wetin I dey find for this kind country Abeg Oo"

@edrisabdullahi:

"And we wrote similar proposal to the Minister we never got a reply. Nigeria my country"

@aremogemini:

"Which useless Google Map led me to this country gan sef? Àbí irú àwọn olórí àgbákò wo ni èyí? Ẹ gbà mí keh!"

@austa_lily:

"Longest dining in a country where majority of its population are starving"

@fikunademii:

"A 3.6 km table for thousands, smart way to spotlight Nigerian cuisine and culture. Ties neatly into Renewed Hope, boosts tourism, youth jobs, agribusiness. Abuja hosting in December could draw crowds, investment. If pulled off smoothly, great PR for the government, puts Nigeria on the global food map. Execution will matter, logistics are massive, but the vision is solid."

Donald Trump threatens Nigeria with possible invasion over alleged Christian genocide. Photo: Donald Trump.

Source: Twitter

Nicki Minaj gets US govt's invitation over genocide comments

Legit.ng earlier reported that American rapper Nicki Minaj has caught the attention of the United States government following her viral post condemning the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The 12-time Grammy nominee took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to share her thoughts after the U.S. declaration, thanking God for the religious freedom enjoyed in America.

The singer further expressed deep concern for believers in Nigeria, saying no one should suffer or die because of their faith.

Source: Legit.ng