A Nigerian-born U.S. Army officer, Fawaz, appeared in a viral video saying he and his team were heading to bomb Ibadan and Ikorodu

The statement came amid global conversations around Donald Trump’s threat of possible military action in Nigeria

Ibadan-born TikToker, Porkiyor, clapped back strongly, calling Fawaz an outcast who has forgotten his roots

A dramatic moment unfolded after a Nigerian-born U.S. Army officer, identified as Fawaz, posted a video.

He claimed that he and his fellow soldiers were on their way to bomb Nigeria, starting with Ibadan and Ikorodu.

The comment came at a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of possible military involvement in Nigeria had already intensified public conversations.

The mention of Ibadan and Ikorodu immediately caught Nigerians’ attention — especially those from the two cities, known for never being caught lacking in humor and pride.

Enter Porkiyor, a popular TikToker proudly from Ibadan. And he did not mince words.

In his reaction video, the content creator expressed disbelief that someone of Nigerian descent would casually speak of “bombing” the land that raised him.

His response was heated, emotional, and very much Ibadan-coded.

The content creator stated:

“Fawaz, you are a b*stard. So because you are now in the U.S. Army, you want to bomb Ibadan? Have you forgotten where you came from? You want to go and bomb my mummy and daddy in Ibadan?”

Watch the reaction here:

Fans react to Porkiyor's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fabulous_queenrekkiar:

"Okan fawaz oni ba floor. Shey Ibadan wa kere ni we get amoteku. We are fully loaded"

@hosen_wirewire:

"Faawaaazzz kaii now, fii ibadan le now"

@tibris007:

"Make dem dey come.... Amotekun dey gallant..... make everybody meet for challenge"

@exporo_og22:

"Make them dey come. We get porkiyor, olobasalo and manager kaosara (olorun efon) and olomunla"

@official_mc_mayor:

"That sudden "peace" after saying everything is the vibe brrrr who are youuuu"

@gbadebo_o_21:

"left home too feed home ...e reach your turn u change ham too left home to kill home omo werey"

@official_dj_ollywheely_006:

"No be only your mom and dad dem go kill o bro even Kabiesi self dey go"

@kehindedamilolaw:

"Imagine dat boy ooooo wey my mama and papa till dey ibadan omo yen ogbadun rara"

@ojuolape88:

"Make una no sha come morubo abeg na apete make una stop"

@eleniyahtroy:

"edaku oo iya mi ati awon molebi mi gben ni ibadan oooo anidamu oooo peace"

