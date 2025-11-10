Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa announced his defection to the APC two months after his expulsion from the NNPP over alleged anti-party activities and unpaid dues

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has formally announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin: Defection follows expulsion from NNPP

His defection is coming two months after being expelled from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jibrin’s exit from the NNPP follows his expulsion over alleged anti-party activities and the non-payment of membership dues, Daily Trust reported.

The lawmaker had maintained silence about his political future since his dismissal, even as speculation grew due to his close ties with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Announcing his new political alignment on Monday, November 10, via his verified social media handles, Jibrin confirmed that he and his supporters had resolved to part ways with the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement, pledging full support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano.

"The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office," Jibrin wrote.

Supporters and clerics rally behind Jibrin

According to Jibrin, the defection event was marked by strong community support.

He disclosed that about 2,000 Islamic clerics from his constituency held special prayers for President Tinubu, as well as for peace and development in Kiru/Bebeji, Kano state, and Nigeria at large.

In a video shared from the event, the fourth-term lawmaker addressed the enthusiastic crowd, emphasising unity and collective decision-making.

“I decided to bring this crowd to correct my earlier mistake. I don’t want anyone to say I don’t have supporters," ” he said.

