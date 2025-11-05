A Nigerian man known as Shamsodium on TikTok has been released from prison after cyberbullying Mohbad’s wife

The TikToker went viral, constantly storming markets with placards that had messages like “Wunmi killed Mohbad"

A video surfaced online showing when Shamsodium was granted bail after spending three months in Ikoyi Prison

Popular TikToker Shamsodium has been released on bail after spending three months in Ikoyi Prison.

He was arrested for cyberbullying and defaming the character of Omowunmi, the late singer Mohbad’s wife.

Viral video emerges as TikToker walks free after cyberbullying late Mohbad's wife. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Shamsodium gained attention after repeatedly appearing in public spaces carrying placards with messages such as “Wunmi killed Mohbad,” actions that led to his arrest.

Since his release, a video of Shamsodium has trended on social media, sparking widespread debate and reactions online. Many users expressed outrage over his previous actions, while others questioned the legal outcome.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad made headlines once again following the latest update about his son, Liam's DNA, which has led to a disagreement between his widow, Wunmi, and his father, Joseph Aloba.

In a series of posts via her Instastory on Wednesday, October 29, Wunmi reacted to the report about another lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), withdrawing from the DNA case against her and her son.

According to reports, the law firm of Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN) had withdrawn its service in the DNA case instituted by Baba Mohbad in view of the “sustained falsehood being orchestrated in the social media about alleged attempts to compromise the outcome of the DNA process."

In reaction, Wunmi seemingly taunted her father-in-law as she shared how she had cooperated with him since the case began.

Tiktoker Shamsodium released after three months in prison for cyberbullying late Mohbad's wife Wunmi. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Wunmi, the people delaying the process are the same people who requested it.

Wunmi also included an alleged voice note from her father-in-law's close associate, who shared what would be the consequences of the outcome of Liam's DNA test.

Mohbad’s Wife Trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lovethola514 said:

"Wereh alaso😮😮😮 that three months really sweet me😂😂😂."

i.m.o.l.e_ayo said:

"This werey never learn o🙄Fenu Wu gate eyan portable🚶‍♀️."

classybabesrock_official said:

"Fenuwugate😂😂😂."

mayrheeyham__ said:

"Fenu cause problem wo prison lori oro oloro. Ewo enu e jalo jalo bi koroba to jabo si konga."

wuraolagoldashabi said:

"Wasted 3 months of your life in prison on matter wey no concern you."

oluwaseun_ololade said:

"Fenuwugate😂😂😂 Ashieire eda if dem born you well mentioned iyabo Ojo again 😂😂."

oluwahsanjour said:

"3 month in prison for matter wey no concern you, he learn the hard way 😂😂."

shego_klothing said:

"You learn in hard way."

oluwabukola7477 said:

"Iwo tun se yamayama, make we help you confirm if na best lawyer looto😂."

triplejays_beautyhub said:

"Enu ja wire werey elejo."

sidonie375 said:

"Come out and talk again next time will be one year."

itzseteminire_ said:

"Elenu yamutu 😏😏😏."

pjbeautybrand said:

"Imagine ! Lori oro oloro 😂."

What Prime Boy said about Wunmi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Boy queried why Mohnad didn't open up to his mother or family members about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the late singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also alleged that some individuals might have employed diabolical means on the singer.

Source: Legit.ng