The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, and the party’s governorship candidate in the ongoing Anambra State election, George Moghalu, have both cast their votes but raised serious concerns over widespread vote buying across the state.

As residents trooped out to choose a new governor, both leaders expressed disappointment at what they described as a growing culture of monetising the electoral process, warning that it undermines democracy and the integrity of elections.

Moghalu decries weaponisation of poverty

Speaking shortly after voting at Polling Unit 017, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Moghalu lamented that the exchange of money for votes had become rampant in several communities.

“Poverty was weaponised for massive vote buying. If you monetise your process and weaponise poverty, what is free about the election?” Moghalu told journalists.

He alleged that sums ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 were being distributed to voters in different polling units, adding that such practices compromise the credibility of the entire process.

“This is not democracy. It is the manipulation of the people’s will through financial inducement. We must rise above this as a nation,” he said.

Obi echoes concern, urges INEC to ensure credibility

Meanwhile, Obi, who voted at Polling Unit 008, Umudimakasi, Agulu Ward 2, also voiced concern over electoral malpractice, echoing Moghalu’s warning about the disturbing rate of vote buying.

Addressing reporters after casting his ballot, the former Anambra governor urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a free, fair, and credible election, devoid of intimidation or manipulation.

“Elections should reflect the people’s genuine choice, not the influence of money or coercion. INEC must uphold its integrity and protect the will of the electorate,” Obi said.

Call for vigilance and reform

Both Obi and Moghalu called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and to hold political actors accountable for actions that distort democratic values.

They further appealed to civil society groups, election observers, and the media to continue exposing electoral malpractices in order to protect the sanctity of the ballot.

“The future of our democracy depends on our collective stand against corruption and vote buying,” Obi said.

Observers across several polling units have also reported incidents of vote trading, even as security personnel maintained a presence to deter misconduct.

