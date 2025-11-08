The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer has announced the result at Governor Charles Soludo's polling unit

Governor Soludo cast his vote at PU 002, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia Ward in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state

Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo of APGA is seeking re-election for second term in office as governor of Anambra state

Aguata, Anambra State

Aguata, Anambra State - Governor Charles Soludo has won his polling unit in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

Soludo voted in the polling unit – PU 002, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia Ward in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 417 to defeat the candidate of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, who came second with only 4 votes.

As reported by Premium Times, the ACCORD party candidate scored only one vote.

A total of 933 voters registered in the polling unit. However, 430 were accredited for the poll in the unit.

A total of 422 votes were valid while eight were invalid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer at the polling unit sorted and counted the results.

APC candidate wins polling nnit in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC governorship candidate, Ukachukwu, emerged victorious in his polling unit (PU) in Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South local Government area (LGA).

The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Ukachukwu, while Governor Soludo of APGA) polled four votes. Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.

The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer (PO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit.

Anambra: Labour Party polling unit produces winner

Legit.ng also reported that George Moghalu, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.

The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

