Anambra Election 2025: Youth Ignore Election, Focus On Football

Voters in Anambra State began trickling into polling centres as the governorship election got underway

While some residents in Awka continued with daily routines, others responded to calls to participate in the vote

Business activity picked up near polling units, with food vendors catering to early morning voters

As the Anambra State governorship election unfolds, parts of Awka, the state capital, witnessed a blend of civic duty and everyday life.

According to Dailytrust, while some residents engaged in voting-related activities, others carried on with their regular routines.

Mobile town crier in Uruotulu urges residents to participate in Anambra governorship vote. Photo credit: ClasiqOwolabi/X

Awka residents continue daily routine despite election

In several areas of Awka, small markets remained open and groups of men were seen playing football at street corners, suggesting that not all residents were focused on the election. The atmosphere appeared calm, with no signs of disruption.

However, in nearby communities such as Okpuno and Mgbakwu, voters were observed trickling in for accreditation. The turnout was modest but steady, indicating a gradual build-up of electoral participation.

Town crier mobilises voters in Uruotulu

In Uruotulu, Awka, a mobile town crier took to the streets with a public address system, urging residents to exercise their civic rights. Driving around the area, he repeatedly called out, “Come out and voter, wherever you are,” in an effort to boost voter turnout.

Voting yet to begin at Awkuzu polling units

At Umuobi Village Hall in Awkuzu, voting had not commenced as of 8:54 a.m. at Polling Units 004 and 005. Despite the delay, electorates were already lined up, waiting patiently for officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin the process.

Security personnel were present at the venue to maintain order. One officer confirmed that “everything is in order” and there was “no security threat so far.”

Local businesses serve voters near polling centres

Meanwhile, business activities near the polling centres were gradually picking up. Provision shops opened their doors, and food vendors were seen attending to voters.

Justina Oyibo, a food seller, said she came out to make some sales, noting that voters would need something to eat. Another vendor, Grace Igwebuike, explained that many voters had left home early without breakfast, adding that “as they vote, they can eat.”

The scene across Awka and its environs reflected a peaceful start to the election day, with a mix of civic engagement and everyday commerce shaping the local atmosphere.

