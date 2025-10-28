Shehu Sani dismissed fresh calls for state creation as a futile political distraction

Nigerians reacted to Sani’s comment with mixed opinions on timing and motive

Debate over South East representation reignited amid renewed statehood agitation

The former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has dismissed growing calls for the creation of new states barely a year before the 2027 general elections, describing the move as a futile political distraction.

Sani says calls for new states are a waste of time

Shehu Sani Reacts as Demand for New State Creation Deepens 1year Before 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his verified X handle on Tuesday, October 28, the outspoken activist and former lawmaker said those pushing for new state creation at this point were merely engaging in an exercise in futility.

“People asking for creation of new state almost a year before the general elections are just wasting their time,” Sani wrote.

His comment comes amid renewed agitation from various regions across Nigeria, as groups intensify pressure on the federal government and the National Assembly to revisit pending bills and memoranda on new state creation.

Nigerians react to Sani’s remark

Sani’s comment sparked mixed reactions online, with many users weighing in on the political and regional implications of renewed statehood demands.

Another user, @shehu_mahdi, further argued that such a move could not be ruled out under the current administration.

“With APC anything unusual and anti-people is possible. Don’t be surprised if they isolate state creation for fast-track approval,” he wrote.

Another commenter, @Aminuidaah, suggested that the demand could be politically motivated.

“What if it’s a campaign strategy for re-election? Note that they’ve nothing on ground to use for campaigns except hardship,” the user said.

Similarly, @_Designkreative linked the timing to possible efforts to court voters from the South East.

“It could be a ploy to woo the South East to vote for the president, with the promise of creating an additional state for them. If not, why wait till almost election time?” the post read.

Debate over South East representation resurfaces

The controversy has also reignited long-standing calls for equity in state representation, particularly in the South East, which currently has five states—one short of the six found in other geopolitical zones.

A user, @HonAmanzeMayor, argued that any region other than the South East demanding new states was undermining national balance.

“Any region other than the South East asking for state creation is just complicating the issues and scuttling the chances of the South East from getting a deserved sixth state for equity,” he said.

How to create new state in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly, from January 2025, commenced the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

State creation was one standout in the constitutional review, with much agitation from the southwest and southeast. However, the creation of a new state in Nigeria is a rigorous exercise that requires legislative backing from the National Assembly to the local government level, as well as a referendum.

Source: Legit.ng