Adamawa peace advocate Ishaya Durkwa has signaled readiness to lead, promising continuity and inclusive governance in 2027

Durkwa praised Governor Fintiri’s grassroots-focused leadership, highlighting security, education, healthcare, and job creation improvements

He vowed to build on past leaders’ progress, ensuring strategic planning guides Adamawa’s future development

As the 2027 general election draws closer, several politicians in Adamawa state have begun declaring their intentions to contest for the governorship seat and other key positions.

The Executive Director of the International Organization for Peace Building and Social Justice, Mr Ishaya Inuwa Durkwa, a peace advocate, who has long been a voice for justice and inclusive governance, spoke about the legacy, leadership, and vision of Adamawa in 2027.

Adamawa advocate Durkwa opens up on 2027 governorship plans and leadership priorities. Photo credit: Ishaya Durkwa

Source: Original

In a conversation with Legit.ng correspondent, he said:

"I have a strong passion and hand in leadership, and I've experienced what it takes to be a leader in almost all areas of life. I've traveled the world, discussed economics, peace, and social justice. I'm ready to lead whenever the people call me to lead when the time comes.”

Also speaking, he outlined a few of his intentions:

"When I become the governor in 2027, one of the first things that would happen is an end to the culture of fighting and envy between former governors and their successors. Governance must be about continuity, not conflict.”

"The secret to development lies in protecting and preserving the vision of past leaders, and expanding on their progress will lead to effective growth."

“If I become the governor of Adamawa state, I would like to see the strategic document for governance, to know where they stopped, so we can continue. Development is not about who is in power but what must be done. Adamawa must have a permanent blueprint.”

Durkwa applauds Fintiri’s compassionate governance approach

Adamawa state has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past six years, with improvements in security, education, healthcare, and employment, according to Durkwa. He further praised Governor Amadu Fintiri’s “compassionate leadership” for touching the lives of ordinary citizens and called for continuity in progress.

His words:

"When Fintiri took over Adamawa, it was in a devastating state full of shambles. Insecurity, rivalries, and ethnic tensions were the daily activities. You couldn’t go out at night peacefully and safely, because fear has gripped the hearts of the public. Social injustice was a major reason that led to the emergence of a group of individuals causing havoc in the state.”

Durkwa praises Fintiri’s achievements and outlines his goals if elected in 2027. X/GovernorAUF

Source: Facebook

"The health sector was collapsed, education was completely abandoned, Infrastructural development was nonexistent, and there were no employment opportunities for our children. But over the past six years, we’ve seen a drastic and passionate transformation.”

“The education sector is one of the most admirable parts of his development. Every child has free access to free education and learning. Hospitals have been upgraded with modern equipment for surgery and medical services. Insecurity issues have reduced to a level that a person can stay outside their home without much fear like before, and an opportunity for job recruitment, empowering women and youths for economic stability.”

"I confidently call the governor's approach 'compassionate leadership.' To me, real development is not just about infrastructure, but about touching the lives of the poorest citizens in the state. The poor man in the village who never knew government existed now has a renovated clinic nearby and a school where his children can attend. That’s governance at the grassroots.”

“My ambition is not just about power; it's about ensuring the continuity of progress in Adamawa State for the better. 2027 is in God’s hands. However, whoever takes over must not boost or fatter, but must have a heart of peace, growth, and great vision."

"I believe, hope, and pray that Adamawa will be better off. Adamawa will be great in the coming years."

ADC chairmanship crisis haunts Adamawa chapter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leadership dispute engulfed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, pitting loyalists of Babachir Lawal and Aisha Binani against each other in a fierce battle for the party’s state chairmanship.

Lawal backs the Sadiq Dasin‑led faction, which he insists is the only legitimate leadership of the party in Adamawa. Meanwhile, the opposing camp, backed by Binani, supports Saidu Komsiri’s group, calling Lawal’s claim to zonal backing “untrue.”

Source: Legit.ng