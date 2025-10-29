A leadership crisis has broken out in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa state

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, and Aisha Binani loyalists are fighting over the party's chairmanship

The crisis has resulted in two factions, led by Sadiq Dasin and Saidu Komsiri, with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, supporting one of them

Yola, Adamawa state - A political crisis has rocked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa state as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and Aisha Binani loyalists fight over the party’s chairmanship.

The crisis has led to the emergence of two factions, led by Sadiq Dasin and Saidu Komsiri.

Crisis rocks Adamawa ADC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal/ Aisha Binani

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the crisis started shortly after the party’s formation in the northeast state.

Lawal, who is also the ADC national vice-chairman, said his faction, which is chaired by Dasin, remains the authentic ADC leadership in the state.

As reported by TheCable, he said any other group claiming to lead the ADC in Adamawa is “null and void”.

The ADC national vice-chairman has Bindow Jibrilla, former Adamawa governor; Abdul-Aziz Nyako, former senator representing Adamawa central; and Elisha Abbo, former senator representing Adamawa north, in his camp.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, in a Facebook post, declared his support for the Dasin-led group.

“It is my hope and prayer that their inauguration will strengthen our party’s structure and unify all ADC members in Adamawa state. I fully and unequivocally support this leadership as inaugurated.”

However, the Komsiri-led faction, backed by Aisha Binani, faulted Lawal’s actions.

Komsiri said Lawal’s claim of acting on behalf of the zonal and national leadership of the party is untrue.

“I will supervise membership registration, mobilise massive membership and renewal exercise in the state, and prepare and conduct ward, local government, and state congresses to elect substantive executives.”

The ADC’s internal divisions have raised concerns about its readiness to challenge other political forces in the 2027 elections.

