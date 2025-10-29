Tanzania holds its general elections on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to elect the president, members of the National Assembly, and ward councillors

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan is seeking re-election to secure a second term in office

Senator Shehu Sani reacted following reports that the internet was disrupted on election day in Tanzania

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said Africa’s elections are full of innovation and creativity.

Senator Sani stated this while reacting to the interruption of the internet on election day in Tanzania.

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

“Internet disrupted on election day in Tanzania; Africa’s election is full of innovation and creativity.”

@MrEbubechukwu

It's a pity that our innovations and creativity are only in committing atrocities.

@DamiTheCooker

We now have a female Kim Jong Un in Africa.

@oduhj1

Yes, what is the difference between what happened in Nigeria as at when the presidential election results was being transmitted in 2023. Criminal INEC later said there was a glitch but was silent on the nature of the glitch. African politicians are criminals.

@AsholaHQ

Africa keeps fielding mediocres in government who care so little about human right and freedom. How do we progress?

@HealTheWorldWi2

They learned it from big brother Africa.

@OSILEO

You called this innovation and creativity? I'm ashamed of your support for corrupt practices White painted sepulchre

@empirejayjay

African shouldn't have existed. I don't believe it's the same God that created Africa with her European counterpart.

@macnamuna

The whole of Africa needs total clean up. i don't know how it's going to happen but it definitely need to happen.

@CroBender

Yakubu Mahmoud leads, others follow.

@sanusihaske

We call it technical glitches.

@AppleofSeyes

Hon Senator Sir, are they voting via the internet? Africa like to beat process when it comes to progress.

@Emmbee_brown

Yahya Bello cut off a road on an election day.

INEC boss vows to audit IReV to identify glitches

Recall that Professor Joash Amupitan, the newly confirmed INEC Chairman, vowed to audit the IReV portal to identify and fix the glitches that undermined trust in the 2023 elections.

Amupitan told senators the review would restore confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process and strengthen the use of technology ahead of the 2027 polls.

He also pledged to uphold INEC’s independence, address funding delays, and work with the National Assembly to ensure credible and transparent elections.

Mohamed Salah appears in Cameroon’s electoral list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Paul Biya is set to be re-elected for the eighth term as Cameroonians took to the polls in a general election.

A bizarre story has continued to make the rounds as the face of Mohamed Salah was spotted in the electoral list.

While many have joked on the internet, it reignites concerns about the reliability of Cameroon’s electoral lists.

