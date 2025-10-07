Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan resumed plenary after serving a six-month suspension imposed by the Senate in March 2025

The Federal High Court in Abuja earlier ruled her suspension unconstitutional, ordering her reinstatement to represent Kogi Central

Despite initial resistance from Senate leadership, she reclaimed her seat, declaring she owed “no apology” for standing by her principles

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially returned to her seat in the National Assembly following a six-month suspension.

The lawmaker arrived at the Senate chambers at 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, marking her first appearance since her suspension in March 2025.

She exchanged pleasantries with several of her colleagues before settling into her seat.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was accompanied by a group of civil rights activists, including Aisha Yesufu, a prominent figure in the Bring Back Our Girls movement.

However, several of her supporters were reportedly denied entry into the Senate gallery.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan says no appology to render

Speaking shortly after her resumption, the Senator maintained that she had “no apology to tender,” insisting that her suspension had been politically motivated.

She said,

“What matters most is that I’m back to represent the people of Kogi Central. I owe no apology for standing up for what I believe in.”

Her office, located at Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was formally reopened by Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, in the company of security personnel.

Court describes suspension as unconstitutional

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stemmed from her protest over the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on 20 February 2025.

The Senate accused her of breaching its Standing Orders and barred her from participating in plenary sessions and committee activities for six months.

In July 2025, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, declared the suspension “excessive and unconstitutional,” ordering the Senate to recall her.

The court held that barring an elected representative for such a long period deprived constituents of representation.

Despite the court ruling, the Senate leadership initially refused to allow her back, insisting she must serve her full suspension term.

Legal exchanges and administrative stand-off

Following the court’s decision, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, Michael Jonathan Numa, SAN, wrote to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamorudeen Ogunlana, demanding her reinstatement.

In the letter, dated 11 September 2025, Numa threatened to initiate contempt proceedings should the Clerk fail to comply.

In his response, Ogunlana clarified that his office lacked the authority to overrule Senate resolutions.

“The determination of whether Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume her duties lies solely with the Senate,” he stated.

Ogunlana further appealed for patience, stressing that “the National Assembly must be allowed to perform its constitutional responsibilities without interference.”

Background of the suspension

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who previously chaired the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, was suspended in March after a heated exchange during plenary. Her protest over the change in her seat assignment led to accusations of misconduct.

While the Senate maintained that the disciplinary measure was in accordance with its rules, the Senator argued that it was an attempt to silence her.

Her eventual return to the chamber is being seen as a symbolic victory for democratic accountability and the rule of law.

