Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso announces plans to upgrade Nafisatu College of Nursing Sciences into a full-fledged medical university to expand medical education

The college, established in 2019, has produced over 400 graduates and introduced Nigeria’s first private post-basic psychiatric nursing programme

Kwankwaso praises Kano State’s sponsorship of community midwives, describing it as vital to improving rural healthcare delivery

Former Kano State Governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has announced plans to transform the Nafisatu College of Nursing Sciences in Kwankwaso village, Madobi Local Government Area, into a full-fledged medical university.

Kwankwaso made the disclosure during a birthday ceremony held at his hometown, where he also inspected ongoing academic activities and commended both staff and students for their contributions to the institution’s growth since its founding in 2019.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso addresses guests during the event in his hometown, Kwankwaso village, Madobi LGA. Photo: FB/RabiuKwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Plan to expand medical education opportunities

According to Kwankwaso, the upgrade is part of a broader effort to expand access to higher medical education, especially for young women interested in health-related careers, Daily Trust reported.

He said the goal is to ensure more qualified medical professionals emerge from northern Nigeria to meet the country’s growing healthcare needs.

The former governor appreciated the Kano State Government for its continued sponsorship of community midwives at the college, describing the programme as essential to improving healthcare in rural areas.

“The idea of community midwives is to train and certify them to serve in their communities and beyond, especially here in Kano State,” he said.

“We will be moving to the site where we intend to upgrade this institution from a College of Nursing Sciences to a Medical University.”

Institution praised for pioneering healthcare training

Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Saleh Ngaski Garba, said the college remains one of Kwankwaso’s most impactful developmental projects.

He described it as the first privately owned College of Nursing in Kano State and the second in northern Nigeria, noting that its establishment has significantly contributed to building the region’s healthcare manpower.

Kwankwaso appreciates the state government for its continued support for the institution. Photo: RabiuKwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Garba explained that the college, which began with Basic Nursing and Basic Midwifery programmes, has grown to include Post-Basic Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Community Nursing, and Community Midwifery.

He said it is the first private college in Nigeria to introduce post-basic psychiatric nursing training.

Since its inception, the college has produced 416 graduates, including 277 nurses, 119 midwives, and 20 community midwives.

Many of them, according to the governing council, are now employed in hospitals across Nigeria, strengthening healthcare delivery and service capacity.

