A Nigerian lady has shared a post on X addressed to Peter Obi, a former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party

In her post, she made a sincere appeal to him and urged him to inform his wife about it if he didn't like the idea she had presented

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently shared a heartfelt message directed at Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate.

Her post on X drew attention as she appealed to him regarding a session of the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge hosted by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Lady asks Peter Obi to 'dress like miracle'

The lady, identified as @The_Ngozi on X, addressed her message to Obi and appealed to him to take part in the themed session of the event tagged “Dress Like Your Miracle.”

She explained that she wished he could appear dressed as the President of Nigeria, so her prayer for better governance could be answered.

She added that if he was unwilling to do so, his wife could instead take on the role of dressing like the First Lady.

In her words:

"Dear @PeterObi, I hope you’re well? If so, doxology. I’m writing to inform you that tonight is Dress Like Your Miracle. Sir, please, help me to dress like the President of Nigeria. Half the prayer points in my journal will disappear if we have good governance. If you won’t do, can your wife at least dress like Nigeria’s First Lady?Pleaseeeeee."

Reactions trail lady's message to Peter Obi

Nigerians reacted to her post in the comments section.

Akpancino said:

"E be like say I go dress like the president of Nigeria ooo. Na this cap I go wear. I fit give una good governance. Me sef no small."

A2J said:

"If you know Peter Obi, he won’t dress beyond his normal attire if he were to be president. He’s a simple, easy going gentlemen. That’s a man that could wear his shirt and trouser to go for his inauguration."

Rarebreed said:

"First of all, we prayed in 2023 and God answered us by giving us a chance. What we do with that chance is completely up to us. Leave God alone!"

Derilee said:

"So instead of planning how we can mobilize and have an election that’s a do-or-die affair where we stand our ground we should have PO dress up like the President of Nigeria? Truly, WHO needs to give us new data; it looks like the 1 in 4 Nigerians being mad analysis is outdated."

Justbants said:

"Wahalad!! This one wey Thiefnubu don turn Nigeria to one Party state we go really need the Prayers to comot am for that seat cos."

Clint said:

"Prayers won't do anything in this case. Even if he should wear the national flag, nothing will change. If prayers were that key to the success of PO, he would have been in Aso rock by now. Churches prayed for him, and I and my family prayed too. But still APC prevailed."

Jim Rezz added:

"Half a prayer points in my journal will disappear if we have a good governance". This isn't a LIE. Cause why am I praying to have a job, when if I was a citizen of America, I would get employed, with a lot of benefits and allowances. Our Government has a big roll to play."

Omonigbo added:

"Omo, you see that last paragraph en a lot of prayer points will actually it exist if we have good governance. Dear @PeterObi even if you won’t, can you join the program by 11:59. Concerned Citizens."

