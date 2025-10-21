The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Senator Abdulaziz Yari have been commended for their renewed political strength in Zamfara state

The APC Solidarity Network showered praises on Matawalle and Yari for their tireless commitment to strengthening the party

The National Coordinator, Comrade Matthew Attah, described Matawalle and Yari as “pillars of hope and progress”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has been commended for his exceptional leadership, political maturity, and tireless commitment to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West.

The APC Solidarity Network for Tinubu also praised Senator Abdulaziz Yari for his unwavering support.

APC group describes Matawalle as one of the most outstanding ministers in Tinubu's cabinet. Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

Source: Original

The network hailed Yari for his close collaboration with Matawalle in strengthening the party’s unity and structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

The National Coordinator, Comrade Matthew Attah, said Matawalle’s loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made him one of the most outstanding ministers in the

The group made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

“Bello Matawalle has not only delivered on his responsibilities as Minister of State for Defence but has also been instrumental in rebuilding the APC’s political strength across the North West. Under his watch, Zamfara State has witnessed a massive exodus of people into the party, making the APC the most formidable political force in the region.”

The group said the synergy between the two former governors has sent a powerful message of cohesion and renewed determination within the Zamfara APC.

Attah added that Matawalle and Yari’s collaboration reinforces confidence that Zamfara state will deliver a landslide victory for President Tinubu and the APC.

“It is heartwarming to see that both Matawalle and Senator Yari are working assiduously, day and night, to ensure the total victory of the APC in Zamfara and across the North West. Their renewed partnership is reassuring, and their shared vision for progress is proof that history is about to be made again in Zamfara politics.”

The APC group described Matawalle and Yari as “pillars of hope and progress” whose joint efforts will ensure that Zamfara remains an unshakable APC stronghold as the countdown to 2027 begins.

Read more Matawalle stories:

Matawalle for APC’s strong performance in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara Good Governance Group credited Matawalle for the All Progressives Congress's performance in Saturday's By-election.

The group stressed that Matawalle's leadership and loyalty to the APC contributed to the party's grassroots strength.

The group discussed how current officeholders attempted to disrupt the voting process and sent strong words to security agencies ahead of the supplementary polls

Source: Legit.ng