An Atiku loyalist, Demola Olarewaju, has shared how the perennial presidential aspirant will beat Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi in the ADC primary election

He debunked the idea that the former vice president will spend from his vast wealth to sway candidates to vote for him

He gave an analysis of how he would achieve that and claimed it was a model that had worked for him

A vocal supporter and aide of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, has explained how his principal will win the presidential primary election in ADC without having to dip his hands into his vast wealth.

During a discussion with the famed Channels TV's presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, Olarewaju argued that Atiku had never for once in the past had to bother to spend his own money to convince candidates to vote for him.

Atiku's aide explains ex-VP's strategy

He said the image the 2023 PDP presidential candidate has built over the years has afforded him a wealth of clout that many ambitious politicians in the party, who are also vying for public offices, would want to leverage as a propellant to achieve their personal goals.

He said many senatorial hopefuls would want to ride on the safe wings of Atiku and, as a result, they would be the ones who will do the heavy work of flipping delegates for him.

He dismissed past reports of Atiku, a serial winner of primaries, spending hard currencies during the primary elections in the PDP to buy support.

Atiku willing to accept defeat

Recall that Atiku had expressed willingness to support a younger candidate on the ADC platform if he loses at the primary.

He said, during an interview with BBC Hausa, that he would fully back anyone who emerges victorious in the primary elections.

Many quickly pointed out the concessionary tone in the message, especially since it came at a time when competition is at its peak.

Atiku, however, had rejected suggestions that he might be positioning himself between the ADC and his former party, assuring that his chapter in PDP is over.

He left the party after he said he had irreconcilable differences with the new direction the party is going.

Shehu mentions implications of Atiku's PDP exit

Also recall that controversial critic Mahdi Shehu on Wednesday, July 16, asserted that "there is a great lesson for people to learn" from the resignation of Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to Atiku's exit from the PDP, Shehu said, 'by resigning to join the league of his several sworn foes, detractors and enemies, means Atiku is yet to learn political survival instincts.'

According to him, "I would rather remain within than just fizzle away to an uncertain destination."

Atiku attacks Tinubu government

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, Atiku Abubakar sent a poignant message to President Tinubu on Nigeria's Independence Day anniversary, lamenting what he described as a worsening state of the nation under the present administration.

He said millions of Nigerians had been reduced to “refugees and beggars in their fatherland” despite the country’s abundance of human and material resources. Atiku accused the Tinubu-led government of abandoning its citizens in the face of hunger and insecurity.

