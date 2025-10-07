The ADC national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, has explained how to nominate individuals as INEC chairman, commissioners for credible elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said political parties with at least five lawmakers in the national assembly should be allowed to nominate individuals

The former Osun state governor and minister of interior explained why involving political parties is a good suggestion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has suggested how to nominate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, commissioners, and other chief electoral officers.

Aregbesola said political parties with at least five lawmakers in the national assembly should nominate individuals to lead INEC in INEC on an equal basis.

The former Osun state governor argued that the involvement of political parties in the nomination process would ensure fairness.

He further stated that it will reduce the likelihood of manipulation.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this on Monday, October 6, during a panel session in Abuja themed “Innovation in Electoral Technology 2015–2025”.

According to Aregbesola, Nigeria’s electoral system cannot command public confidence unless reforms begin from the appointment of the INEC chairman.

He said electoral reform must start with how people who manage this process in the first instance are appointed.

“Let parties with at least five members in the national assembly nominate people who will be at the helm of affairs in INEC on an equal basis.

“It’s as simple as that. That solves all the issues. If the parties now depict themselves to allow one of them to run away with it, fine.

“A situation where the principal beneficiary of manipulation nominates who heads INEC already dictates the outcome.

“And we would be grandstanding in deceit if we continue pretending technology alone ensures credibility.”

INEC: Only thing capable of jeopardising 2027 elections

Recall that INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu raised alarm over what could disrupt preparations for the 2027 election.

The commission has reviewed all eight EU recommendations directed at it from the 2023 election report, taking administrative and cross-cutting actions while awaiting legislative reforms.

EU mission head Barry Andrews praised INEC’s progress and highlighted the focus on improving transparency in election result publication.

