The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has finally opened up on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) degree certificate

Nnaji said he has yet to collect his degree certificate from the federal government-owned university

The minister's statement suggests that he admitted that the degree certificate he presented to the Nigerian Senate during ministerial screening is fake and forged

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has admitted that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), never issued him a degree certificate.

Legit.ng recalls that Nnaji has been in certificate forgery scandals since he was first nominated by the president in July 2023.

Nnaji filed a court case against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, its Registrar, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Oguenjiofor Ujam, a professor, and the Senate of the University.

As reported by Premium Times, Nnaji made his confession that UNN never issued him any certificate in the court case.

The minister accused UNN officials of refusing to issue him a certificate and, in the process, confirming that he never collected one.

Nnaji earlier alleged that he was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry, and “graduated” in 1985.

“That even though I am yet to collect my certificate from the 3rd Defendant (UNN), due largely to the non-cooperative attitude of the 3rd–5th Defendants (UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar), the 3rd Defendant issued a letter dated 21st December 2023 to People’s Gazette (attention: Samuel Ogundipe) which stated, amongst other things as follows:

‘This is to confirm that Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry, Second Class (Hons.) Lower Division.’”

JAMB detects widespread certificate forgery at BUK

Recall that a major certificate fraud scandal was uncovered at Bayero University, Kano, where 96% of the submitted A-level results for 2024.

Direct Entry was fake. JAMB identified the forgeries during routine verification and has urged institutions to independently vet all admission documents.

Several offenders have been handed over to law enforcement, as JAMB reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on academic fraud.

Alleged certificate forgery: Dino Melaye puts confidence in God

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Dino Melaye, who is enveloped in an alleged certificate forgery scandal, seems to have the confidence that God will deliver him from his current troubles.

The scandal deepened after documents that showed that the embattled senator has a Bachelor of Arts certificate in geography from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Checks at the university revealed that the institution only offers BSc geography and not BA geography, as reflected in Melaye’s statement of results.

