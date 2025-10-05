Prominent Lagos PDP leader Jandor has advised opponents to forget about beating President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

The perennial Lagos governorship aspirant said Tinubu's excellent performance in the office will propel him to another victory

He advised former President Jonathan to taint what is remaining of his image with an assured humiliating loss should he run in 2027

The face of Lagos state People's Democratic Party, Jandor, has advised all ambitious presidential hopefuls not to waste effort and resources on contesting against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He explained that no one can unseat the former Lagos governor, especially after the excellent performance he has recorded within just two years in office.

Jandor advises former Preisent Jonathan to not bother contesting against Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Jandor warns Jonathan against risky 2027 comeback

Jandor highlighted the commendable achievements Tinubu has made, from how he tripled the allocation going to state and local governments to how he has been able to stop the seemingly unremovable fuel subsidy.

He commended Tinubu for rechanneling the proceeds obtained from the fuel subsidy removal to important quarters of government, instead of keeping it at the center.

He reminded Jonathan that he should not make any mistake about who defeated him in 2015, noting that while the poster boy was the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, the orchestrator who engineered the historical loss was, in fact, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He advised Jonathan to keep enjoying his political retirement and not taint what is left of his elder statesman's prestige.

Jonathan told to step down for Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has called on former president Goodluck Jonathan to throw his weight behind Peter Obi’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Jonathan has been asked not to contest so as not to endanger Peter Obi's chances.

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Tanko said Jonathan owed Obi political support, recalling that the former Anambra State governor was the only state leader who stood firmly with him during moves to remove him from office.

According to him, this is the moment for Jonathan to reciprocate that loyalty by rallying support for Obi.

Tanko insists Obi most popular politician

Tanko warned that a small group of political actors, whom he accused of keeping Nigerians in poverty, were attempting to use Jonathan for their own interests. He insisted that Obi remained the most sought-after contender for the 2027 race, attracting overtures from at least eight political parties.

He described Obi as a figure who resonates strongly with young Nigerians and unites diverse opposition groups.

The Obidient leader dismissed fears over political party differences, stating that the focus was on winning the presidency rather than preserving party lines.

He praised Obi’s governance record in Anambra, citing his appointment of 60 percent female commissioners and his willingness to engage in open debates with them.

Obi’s one-term presidency pledge triggers pushback

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the one-term presidency pledge by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election and key member of the opposition coalition, had stirred controversy among northern political stakeholders.

Legit.ng reports that Obi has continued to affirm a one-term presidency of four years if elected president in the 2027 election.

