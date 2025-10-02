Senator Sunday Marshall Katung denied rumours of defecting from PDP to APC, reaffirming his loyalty to the party

He said his priority remains effective representation, legislative excellence, and developmental projects for Kaduna South

Katung stressed that any major political decision would be communicated openly, dismissing the defection claims as baseless distractions

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has dismissed rumours that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released through his media office and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Midat Joseph, Senator Katung stressed:

“We wish to state unequivocally and for the record that, as of today, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung is a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Commitment to PDP mandate

The Senator reiterated his loyalty to the PDP, noting that he was elected on its platform and remains committed to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District, Vanguard reported.

The statement explained that his focus was on “effective representation, legislative excellence, and attracting developmental projects” to his constituency, not partisan distractions.

Political decisions will be transparent

Addressing the speculations, the statement highlighted that while politics is dynamic, any decision as significant as leaving a political party would be made public by the Senator himself, Daily Sun reported.

“The current rumours are needless distractions from the Senator’s primary focus,” it added, urging constituents, the media, and the general public to disregard the unfounded claims.

