Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Muhammad Jabbi Maradun

The retired diplomat passed away at the age of 82 in Abuja on Saturday, October 4, after a lengthy illness

Governor Lawal lauded late Maradun as "a distinguished elder statesman and a true son of Zamfara"

Gusau, Zamfara state - Muhammad Jabbi Maradun, a former Nigerian ambassador to Tunisia, is dead.

As reported by Daily Trust on Sunday, October 5, died on Saturday, October 4, in Abuja. He was aged 82.

Lawal mourns Jabbi Maradun

Legit.ng gathered that the former ambassador died after a prolonged illness.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara described the deceased as a dedicated elder statesman who played a significant role in the creation of the state. Lawal is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times quoted the Zamfara state government as saying:

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Ambassador Muhammad Jabbi Maradun, a distinguished elder statesman and a true son of our beloved state, Zamfara.

"Ambassador Jabbi was born on November 12, 1943, in Maradun local government area.

“Ambassador Maradun served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Tunisia from 1999 to 2003.

“He was a prominent figure in the movement for the creation of Zamfara state.”

Other reactions to Maradun's death

Meanwhile, several other individuals, via social media, reacted to the sad exit of Ambassador Maradun.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

Abubakar Nakwada, the secretary to the Zamfara state government, wrote:

"May Allah rest the soul of Amb. Jabbi Maradun, admit him into Jannatul Firdausi and give us the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amin."

@ankaabbakarr commented:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Fadima Ibrahim tweeted:

"Allah rahma masa (May God have mercy on him)."

