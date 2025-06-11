A former Nigerian high commissioner to Zambia and member of the state Elders’ Council, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, has died

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, described Madam Adefope's death as a great loss to the state

In the same vein, Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker of the Oyo house of assembly, expressed deep sorrow over Adefope's exit, explaining that her demise is a profound loss to the state and Nigeria generally

Ibadan, Oyo state - Ambassador Ibironke Adefope has died at the age of 73.

As reported on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, by Leadership, Adefope is no more.

Erstwhile Nigerian high commissioner to Zambia and Malawi, Ibironke Adefope dies at 73. Top Oyo politicians mourn. Photos credit: @nimusiima

The deceased was a former Nigerian high commissioner to Zambia and Malawi. She is also a respected member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council.

Makinde mourns 'Ronke Adefope

Reacting to the news of Ambassador Adefope’s death, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, said it came as a shock, but everyone must submit to the will of God.

He added that Mama Adefope lived a great and enviable life, sustained the great legacy left by her grandfather, Chief Meredith Adisa Akinloye, and also made her marks.

The Nation quoted Makinde as saying:

“The news of the death of our Mama, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, a former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zambia and a member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, came to me as a rude shock.

“However, we must submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life."

Federal lawmaker sad over Adefope's death

Furthermore, Adedeji Stanley Olajide, the house of representatives member representing Ibadan North West/South West constituency, sympathised with the entire Adefope family.

Olajide said in a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"AMB. Ronke Adefope lived a fulfilled life and contributed her quota to the growth and advancement of our dear state and humanity.

"It is my prayer that the Almighty God comforts her family, and may the soul of the departed find peace."

Oyo Speaker Ogundoyin mourns Adefope

Also, Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the Oyo state house of assembly, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Adefope.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 10, Ogundoyin extolled Adefope’s exemplary life, highlighting her immense contributions to diplomacy, governance, and community service.

Ogundoyin stated:

“Ambassador Ibironke Adefope was a distinguished stateswoman, a pillar of wisdom, and a beacon of excellence. Her impact on Oyo State and Nigeria at large cannot be overstated. She dedicated her life to the service of our great nation, upholding values of integrity, diligence, and patriotism."

The speaker stressed that Adefope’s passing is a significant loss, not just to her family, but to Oyo state and the entire diplomatic community.

