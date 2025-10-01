Philip Agbese has said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms in the telecommunications sector could secure him a second term in office

The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives described the sector as a “success story,” citing the NIN-SIM linkage, broadband expansion, among others

Agbese praised regulators and telecom companies for progress in service delivery, but urged deeper rural investments and policy stability

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, said on Wednesday, October 1, that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms in the telecommunications sector are so significant that they could secure him a second term in office.

Agbese told newsmen in Abuja that while Nigerians have endured economic hardships from reforms in other sectors, the telecoms industry has emerged as a “clear success story” directly improving citizens’ lives.

Broadband growth, NIN-SIM linkage hailed as milestones under Tinubu’s reforms.

Source: Facebook

“The transformation in telecoms is not cosmetic; it is foundational,” Agbese said.

“When millions of Nigerians get safer, more reliable connectivity … citizens will remember who made that possible. That is why reforms in this sector alone can merit another mandate for President Tinubu.”

Agbese hails NIN-SIM linkage as milestone

The lawmaker highlighted the consolidation of the National Identification Number (NIN) with mobile Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards as one of the administration’s major achievements.

He quoted the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as saying that more than 153 million SIMs have now been harmonised with the NIN, describing it as “one of the most far-reaching exercises in Nigeria’s digital history.”

Agbese also cited NCC data showing steady broadband growth since 2023, saying faster internet is driving changes in education, business and civic participation.

“Connectivity is the new infrastructure,” he said.

“More people online means more economic activity, more taxation base and more resilience. This is the quiet revolution that the Tinubu administration is delivering.”

Agbese hails NCC, telecos

He praised regulators for improving service quality and expanding corporate social responsibility programmes, while also pointing to progress on spectrum management and 5G deployment.

Agbese said the alleged suspension of proposed telecom levies by the president had prevented higher call and data costs, keeping services affordable despite inflationary pressures.

“By removing unnecessary levies and encouraging reforms that promote investment, the government has ensured that Nigeria remains one of the fastest-growing digital markets in Africa,” he added.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker acknowledged persistent gaps in extending reliable services to rural areas and warned against tariff hikes that could widen the digital divide. He urged operators to deepen investment and called for policy stability to attract capital.

2027 elections: Nigerian students will repay Tinubu - Natives

In a related development, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, praised President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their investment in education, saying Nigerian students will repay them with “massive votes” in the 2027 elections.

Edwards said the Tinubu administration’s Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the First Lady’s recent fundraising initiative for the completion of the National Library proved their commitment to education.

He spoke at the unveiling of Iconic Magazine in his honour, where he also received an award from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Source: Legit.ng