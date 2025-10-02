The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of its deputy publicity secretary in Imo state, Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu

Asuzu and several other prominent Nigerian politicians recently chose the ADC as their new political home after breaking away from their respective parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP)

Top ADC chieftain MacDonald Amadi shared that the deceased official was a former chieftain of the PDP, and built a reputation as a prolific writer and public commentator

Owerri, Imo state - The deputy spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo state, Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu, is dead.

The sad development comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections.

ADC's Ugochimereze Asuzu dead

As reported on Thursday, October 2, by Vanguard, Asuzu reportedly slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 1.

In a statement issued by MacDonald Amadi, the spokesperson of the ADC in Imo state, the party described Asuzu's death as a devastating loss, noting his contributions as "a man of uncommon intellect, conviction, and service.”

Late Ugochimereze Asuzu's profile

A native of Umuma Isiaku in Ideato South local government area (LGA) in Imo state, Asuzu holds degrees in Theology and Political Science and was pursuing a doctorate before his untimely demise.

Beyond party politics, he was a theologian, entrepreneur, cultural advocate, and founder of Igbo Intelligentsia Renaissance, a platform that promoted cultural renewal and intellectual engagement.

He was also the founder and national leader of 'I Stand With ADC', a coalition support group that mobilised support for the opposition party.

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asuzu built a reputation as a prolific writer and public affairs analyst.

ADC sad over Asuzu's death

Furthermore, the statement described the deceased as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor who inspired many in both religious and secular circles.

The ADC mourned:

“The passing of Chief Asuzu is an irreplaceable loss to his family, the ADC family, and the larger Nigerian society."

ADC as emerging force in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the ADC is fast becoming a credible third force in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape, placing itself as a viable alternative to the two political parties that have dominated governance since the Fourth Republic, All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP.

At the forefront of the new coalition party is former Senate President David Mark, who was recently chosen as its national chairman.

Mark will be leading to the 2027 general election an opposition set that includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was presidential candidate of PDP in 2023; presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi; former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai; former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi; former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; and many other prominent politicians in the country.

The ultimate mission of the coalition is to democratically unseat President Bola Tinubu.

