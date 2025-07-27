Constitutional lawyer Hassan Dotun warned that without a new people-driven constitution, Nigeria’s 2027 elections risk being flawed and lacking credibility

Dotun proposed electoral and judicial reforms, including independent INEC appointments, a permanent electoral court, and digital voting using NIN

ADC’s David Itopa echoed fears of declining trust in the judiciary and vowed the party will challenge the Tinubu-led government through legal means

FCT, Abuja – As the countdown to Nigeria’s 2027 general election begins, calls for urgent reforms in the country’s electoral and judicial systems are growing louder.

Stakeholders warn that ignoring these structural and constitutional issues may deepen public mistrust of the nation’s democratic process.

2027 Election: Will There Be Credible Election Without Reforms in INEC, Judiciary? Analysts Speak

Constitution must be restructured first, says Dotun

Speaking on the matter, constitutional lawyer and public affairs analyst, Barrister Hassan Dotun, said free and fair elections in 2027 are unlikely without a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s foundational legal framework.

“We cannot continue pretending that our democracy is working when the very foundation, our Constitution, is flawed,” Dotun said.

He added:

“Electoral reforms and judicial reforms must begin with the Constitution. As it stands, the 1999 Constitution is a fraud on the Nigerian people. Until we have a people-driven constitution that reflects our cultural realities and regional diversities, elections will remain a charade.”

INEC appointments must be independent

Dotun stressed that reforms must go beyond revising electoral laws to reshaping how core institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary function.

He proposed the creation of a National Electoral Council, akin to the National Judicial Council (NJC), to independently oversee INEC appointments.

“There’s no neutrality when the person conducting the election is chosen by the one contesting it,” he said.

Analyst: Ethnic and religious bias fuels electoral fraud

Dotun also criticised what he termed a "xenophobic electoral culture" in Nigeria, where voters are driven by ethnic and religious loyalties instead of policies or leadership visions.

“People don’t vote based on national development. They vote based on tribal sentiments and religious bigotry. That is electoral fraud too.

“You don’t need to sn@tch a ballot box to rig an election. Weaponizing religion and ethnicity is a form of rigging," he said.

Dotun: Permanent electoral court system needed

To strengthen electoral justice, Dotun called for the establishment of a permanent electoral court system that operates throughout the year, separate from the temporary election tribunals currently in use.

Digital voting and NIN integration proposed

On the technological front, Dotun urged a complete digitalisation of the voting process, advocating the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) as a universal voter credential.

“With one synchronized card, we can eliminate underage voting, multiple registrations, and ensure that diaspora Nigerians can vote from embassies worldwide,” he explained.

Judiciary has lost public trust, says ADC chieftain

David Itopa, Interim Deputy National Welfare Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), echoed Dotun’s concerns.

He warned that many Nigerians no longer trust the judiciary, especially after controversial post-election court rulings.

“The average Nigerian, especially after the 2023 elections, has completely lost hope in the judiciary.

“But as a firm believer in Nigeria and democracy, I still believe in the ability of the state to recalibrate and give Nigerians a judiciary that is truly the last hope of the common man," he stated.

ADC vows to challenge Tinubu administration

Itopa added that the ADC is committed to challenging what he called the “chokehold of Tinubu’s administration” and will continue pushing for reforms using all available legal means.

“Nigeria cannot survive another election cycle marked by chaos, manipulation, and judicial compromise. It’s either we fix these institutions now, or we risk total collapse of faith in democracy," he warned.

