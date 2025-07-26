Peter Obi urged Nigerian politicians to shift focus from politics to national development, especially in health, education, and poverty alleviation

He criticised extravagant political spending while students lack basic learning tools, donating ₦20 million to support dental equipment in Calabar

Obi declined to discuss his 2027 ambitions in detail but hinted at contesting again, stressing the need to prioritise citizens' welfare first

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has issued a strong warning to Nigerian politicians.

This, the former Anambra over-urged them to put aside endless political discourse and channel energy into addressing the country’s development challenges.

Obi says development should be the new focus

Ex-Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi cautions Nigerian politicians with a renewed message.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 25 at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Cross River state, shortly after addressing students of the University of Calabar’s Dentistry Department, Obi stated that it was time to abandon talks about the 2027 elections and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“We (politicians) must stop discussing politics and start discussing development of the people.

“Let us invest in the real measurable areas of development, such as education and health and pulling people out of poverty. We can’t do that without investing in the people,” he added.

Service is about the people, not self, says Obi

Obi decried the opulence in political offices while the basic needs of citizens remain unmet. He criticised the excessive spending on luxury for politicians, juxtaposed against the poor learning conditions faced by students, The Cable reported.

“We cannot have a society where we spend millions to buy cars for political office holders and young people are looking for tools to get quality education. They don’t have classrooms, they don’t have chairs but we politicians are living like stars. It shouldn’t be. We must dismantle it and invest in the critical areas of development,” he stated.

He added:

“I was once like them, that’s why I’m struggling to build a society where a child of nobody can be somebody,” Obi said passionately.

Obi makes ₦20 million donation to students

The former Anambra state governor announced a ₦20 million donation to the Dentistry Department of the University of Calabar for the purchase of five dental chairs.

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the acquisition of 10 additional chairs for the department.

He urged the students to take their education seriously, describing it as their most valuable asset in a globally competitive world.

Obi speaks on 2027 ambition

Peter Obi gives details regarding his 2027 presidential election bid.

When asked about his political ambition in 2027, Obi politely declined to go into detail, reiterating his preference to focus on immediate issues affecting Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

“I don’t want to talk about politics, 2027 is not what I want to talk about. Let me talk about how the average Nigerian can put food on his table. Let me talk about how these children can be in school, how our primary and secondary schools can work, how the average Nigerian can go to hospital and be cured," he said.

However, he hinted at a possible return to the presidential race, stating:

“When 2027 comes, we’ll be there, and I will surely contest.”

