Daniel Bwala, a media aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that his principal is “physically fitter than most leaders in advanced countries”.

Tinubu fitter than most world leaders

Speaking in an interview with DW Africa, Bwala addressed questions surrounding Tinubu’s frequent medical trips abroad and recent endorsements ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“In fact, the president of Nigeria physically is fitter than most presidents in the advanced countries,” he said.

Bwala also clarified speculations suggesting the early endorsements were a strategy to consolidate power.

According to Bwala, the early endorsements were in line with the All Progressives Congress (APC) internal tradition.

“It’s a procedure or a process with our party that there will be mid-term assessment,” he said.

“So. it’s not President Bola. Whoever is the president at the time, after every mid-term, we will assess and see whether the president has performed to a point where we would entrust the person to continue.”

Speaking further, the presidential aide asserted that Tinubu had passed that assessment with distinction.

“We have measured that he has performed wonderfully well,” Bwala said.

“And so we are absolutely confident ahead of 2027 that we have the support of our people.”

DSS arrest TikToker who declared Tinubu dead

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala spoke after a 29-year-old TikTok user, Ghali Isma’il, was remanded at the Keffi Correctional Centre by a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Isma'il had published a video falsely claiming Tinubu had died following a food poisoning incident.

The TikToker was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) days after posting the fake death announcement on his verified TikTok handle, @bola_asiwaju.

The DSS arraigned Isma’il on a two-count charge, The Nation reported.

Presiding over the matter, Magistrate Ekpeyong Iyang denied the defendant's application for bail and ordered his remand at the Keffi Correctional Centre pending further proceedings.

