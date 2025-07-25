President Tinubu met with former governors from the 1999 democratic transition in a symbolic reunion at the State House, Abuja

The delegation, led by ex-Delta Governor James Ibori, stirred controversy due to his past money laundering conviction

Nigerians via X mocked the visit, mistaking it for a long-awaited revelation of Tinubu’s school classmates

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 24, received a delegation of former state governors who served from 1999.

The move appeared to be a symbolic reunion of Nigeria’s first set of democratic state leaders following the return to civilian rule.

Class of 1999 governors meet with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The delegation was led by former Delta state Governor, James Ibori, and included other notable political figures who governed during Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. The closed-door meeting was held at the State House, Abuja.

The videos shared via X, showed the former governors exchanging pleasantries with President Tinubu, who himself was Lagos state Governor during the 1999–2007 period.

Nigerians react to visit of 1999 govs

Nigerians react as Tinubu welcomes former 1999 governors during visit to Aso Rock. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The visit sparked a wave of online commentary, with many Nigerians initially misinterpreting the headline to mean President Tinubu’s schoolmates had finally surfaced, given longstanding public curiosity about his educational background.

Twitter user @maverickhills wrote:

“When I first saw ‘class of’, I shouted hallelujah. I thought it was his secondary school reunion.”

Another user, @lord_nuel_, posted:

“Oh! I thought they’ve finally found his classmates… Abeg make una no dey play this kind play again. Governors don dey get alumni now??”

The appearance of James Ibori, a controversial figure who was convicted in the UK for money laundering, also drew strong reactions online.

@bigfish_o commented:

“Led by a criminal who should be forgotten in Nigeria’s history. Yet, in Nigeria, criminality is rewarded.”

Tinubu holds 'Crucial meeting' with 3 ministers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that amid his pursuit of the 'Renewed Hope' agenda, President Bola Tinubu met with the finance and economic team on Tuesday, July 22, as they prepare for the upcoming tax reforms.

President Tinubu engaged in a crucial closed-door meeting with major economic and financial authorities at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Present at the meeting were: minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun; minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; minister of state for petroleum (gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso; and Zacch Adedeji, the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng