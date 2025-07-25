APC vs Coalition: Atiku Finally Reacts to Tinubu's Mockery
- Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has called out President Bola Tinubu to stop meddling in the internal affairs of the opposition parties
- The former vice president said President Tinubu should respond to the alleged rift between him and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as focus on governance and clear his economic mess
- Atiku's comments were a response to Tinubu's criticism of his coalition movement and the recent adoption of the ADC
Atiku Abubakar, the former president of Nigeria and the champion of the coalition movement, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was interfering in the internal affairs of the opposition parties rather than concentrating on governance and fixing the economic problem.
President Tinubu had taunted the opposition parties during the All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive committee (NEC) at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 24.
Tinubu, in his statement, stated that it was not a bad idea to dump a sinking ship and a coalition of confusion. His statement reads in part, “It’s not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion.”
How Atiku reacted to Tinubu's criticism
Reacting to the president's comment, Atiku, through a statement released by his media team, said that the recent attacks from Tinubu on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were merely a distraction, describing the president as someone who is overwhelmed by the mess he had created.
The former vice president asked the president to respond to the alleged rift between him and Vice President Kashim Shettima, and as well work on reviving the economy rather than "poking his nose" in the affairs of the opposition parties.
Atiku also accused Tinubu and his allies of sponsoring a crisis with the opposition parties, citing the misuse of public funds in fueling an internal crisis with the intention of killing alternative political voices.
See the full statement here:
APC elects new national chairman
At the NEC meeting, the APC elected President Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, as its new national chairman. Yilwatda is the 2023 governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau, a north-central state.
The North Central region had earlier stepped up its game to produce the next national chairman of the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who was from the North West and a former governor of Kano.
Recall that Ganduje resigned from the position in June, citing health challenges, but political actors have expressed the view that his resignation was due to the internal power play and strategic permutations within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.
Following Ganduje's resignation, Ali Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the party.
See Tinubu's statement here:
Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.
The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.
Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.
Source: Legit.ng
