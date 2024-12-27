Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state – Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said the north would show its “true colours to President Bola Tinubu over the controversial tax reform bills.

Mohammed said Tinubu should change the tax policies because it is “anti-northern” Nigerian.

Bala alleged that Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Bills are aimed at favouring just a section of the country Photo credit: Bala Mohammad/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Guardian, he stated this when the Christian Community in Bauchi State visited him at the Government House on Wednesday, December 25.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, said:

“And I must change and that is why the presidency must listen to the cries about Tax Reform.

“It is not a good policy for northern Nigeria because we are not going to get money to pay you salaries, to do roads. They must listen, otherwise, they are calling for anarchy. And that is not good."

He alleged that Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Bills are aimed at favouring just a section of the country and shortchanging northern Nigeria.

“We voted for the presidency in this State and other states, they must listen to us. They must not come up with policies that favour only one section of the country or even one state in the country. It is not about religion, it is not about tribe, it is about national unity, it is about national hegemony and this is what we are all about, good leadership.

“We will continue to be loyal for the time being, if the situation persists, they will see our real colour, we are going to fight for it.

Tax reform bills: Presidency replies 19 Northern governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration has dismissed the report that the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly were to shortchange the North.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said the bills were to establish a fairer system of VAT sharing formula.

The presidency further explained the four tax bills the executive council had presented before the national assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng