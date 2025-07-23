Nigerian cleric Prophet Efe Japhet has warned of heightened political deception ahead of the 2027 general elections

In a recent video message, he predicted widespread manipulation, secret betrayals and internal sabotage involving key political parties

His remarks have stirred public debate, raising fresh concerns over election integrity and President Tinubu’s political alliances

In a recent video message, Prophet Efe Japhet delivered a stark prediction about the future of Nigerian politics, expressing concerns over the integrity and stability of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on camera, Japhet claimed that the upcoming electoral cycle would bring “huge challenges in Nigeria,” citing intensified manipulation and widespread deception across party lines.

He alleged that political manoeuvres within the country’s major parties could undermine democratic processes and lead to significant unrest.

According to Japhet, “I saw upgraded manipulation in Nigerian election and I saw betrayal.” He asserted that members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), feigning loyalty to President Bola Tinubu. However, he warned that their allegiance might not be genuine.

“I saw people moving from PDP to APC to tell the president we are with you. I saw 67% of them working for another party pretending to be with the president Tinubu. Secretly, they are working against him but they will appear as if they are working for him,” Japhet said.

He concluded his remarks by describing the 2027 elections as a “thug of war,” suggesting a period of intense political struggle and uncertainty for Nigeria.

Japhet’s statements have sparked reactions across social media, with supporters viewing it as a prophetic insight and critics questioning its implications. While the accuracy of his predictions remains to be seen, the remarks add to the growing public discourse on electoral transparency and political loyalty in Nigeria.

