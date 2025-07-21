Yul Edochie has triggered a brouhaha online with his take on where Nigeria's next president should come from

In a video he shared on Instagram, the movie star averred that Nigeria's next president should emerge from the South-Eastern region of the country

Yul, who is an ardent supporter of President Tinubu, noted that this would ensure fairness and equity in the nation

Famous Nollywood actor and film director, Yul Edochie, took to his Instagram page to express a strong opinion regarding Nigeria’s political future.

In a video recorded from his car and shared on Monday afternoon, July 21, Yul called for the next president of Nigeria to come from the South-East region, citing fairness and national balance as the basis for his stance.

Edochie began the video by stating clearly and repeatedly:

“The next president of Nigeria should come from the South East.”

He emphasised that this was not just a personal opinion but a matter of national equity and justice.

“In fairness and equity, that's just the truth, and that's how it should be,” he said.

Notably, Yul's statement adds to the ongoing national conversation about political zoning, inclusivity, and the marginalisation of certain regions in Nigerian politics.

The South-East, predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, has not produced a Nigerian president since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

Many political observers and civil society voices have argued that the zone deserves an opportunity to lead the country, especially in the interest of fostering unity and healing historical divisions.

Yul Edochie, who had previously expressed interest in running for president, did not mention any specific candidate or party in the video. However, his remarks are being interpreted as a direct challenge to Nigeria’s political elite to reconsider how leadership is distributed across regions.

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's statement

Yul Edochie's assertion was followed by a variety of comments from netizens. The actor, who has proven to be a staunch supporter of Tinubu, also triggered taunting remarks.

Legit.ng spotted some comments:

march2283 wrote:

So u no want make jagaban fix Nigeria again?

uj001 noted:

But how do u expect us to take your words or take u serious now?

ekwueme_godswill wrote:

You know this controversial business very well, u don't pay bloggers but u de trend I like how u do ur things watch bloggers post this and say Yul edochie has made u turn to support Peter obi after Tinubu refused to give him office 😂😂😂😂 I like ur way boss.

favourite3779 commented:

I thought you told us to relax that jagaban will fix Nigeria.. pls stay one place sir.

queenzy_nelson said:

No be u been dey always wear… Relax Tinubu will fix it??🙄🙄🙄 Oga just tell us wetin sub🤷‍♀️

Yul Edochie speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie weighed in on the continued detention of the IPOB supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a post on Facebook, the actor noted that Nnamdi Kanu would be released soon.

His post subsequently stirred a buzz online as he failed to provide a specific date.

