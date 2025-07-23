Skit maker White Barry said he stepped back from mimicking Bishop David Oyedepo after emotional pressure and harsh criticisms from viewers

He revealed that some people warned him he was attracting curses by imitating the revered cleric

Despite the online fame it brought, Barry said the toll on his peace of mind made him rethink everything

Skit maker and comedian, White Olasunkanmi Barry, popularly known as Son of the Prophet, has finally revealed why he ditched his viral Bishop David Oyedepo impressions.

In a recent sit-down with comedian Teju Babyface, Barry opened up about the emotional battle he faced behind the scenes, even as fans laughed in the millions online.

Critics didn’t hold back

While the skits mimicking the founder of Living Faith Church made him popular, Barry said many people didn’t find it funny.

He shared:

“A lot of people sent in messages saying I was creating curses for myself. They would ask, ‘Did Bishop David Oyedepo really approve this?’ Some messages would just break me.”

He revealed how such comments slowly started weighing him down.

He added:

"Some people even said, ‘Why can’t you create your own path?’ And I kept asking, what if this is my path?”

In 2024, White Barry stunned fans by announcing he would no longer continue with the Bishop Oyedepo character. At the time, it felt abrupt — but now the full picture is clearer.

He stated:

“If someone had told me that a day like this would come, I would have argued it. But the truth is, it became a personal burden.”

He described it as a tough but necessary call to protect his peace and spiritual direction.

Despite quitting the act, Barry made it clear he still holds the cleric in high regard.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to walk in the steps of God’s servant,” he noted, adding that the decision wasn’t out of disrespect, but out of deep self-reflection and inner conflict.

Fans react to skitmaker's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@olawunmibae:

"This guy made me laugh in dark seasons of my life. I respect his choice, but I’ll miss those skits."

@deenogospel:

"Mimicking men of God isn’t for jokes abeg. Better he left now than regret it later."

@naijapastorgist:

"His Oyedepo skits were accurate sha. But some things are deeper than content."

@DebbyWins:

"Nigerians will push you to change your whole life, even when you’re just trying to make people laugh. Smh."

@PstKayO:

"The fear of curses is real in this country. I respect his decision—sometimes peace of mind is greater than clout."

Bishop Oyedepo shares strange miracle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Oyedepo has shared a remarkable story of how a woman in the United States conceived simply by tripping him during a church program.

The renowned cleric recounted the incident while addressing his congregation, highlighting the woman’s unwavering faith in seeking divine intervention for pregnancy.

According to him, the woman intentionally positioned herself in a way that made their paths cross, resulting in an encounter she believed would change her life.

