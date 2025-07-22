Tension as Ilorin East Local Government Area Chairman, Lukman Agbelere, blocks Senator Saliu Mustapha's hospital renovation project amid political rift with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Lukman Agbelere admits blocking Senator Mustapha's project, citing loyalty to Governor Abdulrazaq

Agbelere sends strong words to Senator Mustapha, highlighting the key reasons behind blocking the N200 million hospital project

Ilorin, Kwara State - The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has taken a fresh twist as the Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government, Mallam Lukman Agbelere, has openly admitted blocking a hospital renovation project facilitated by Senator Saliu Mustapha.

Crisis rocks Kwara APC as Chairman of Ilorin East LGA, Mallam Lukman Agbelere, blocked Senator Saliu Mustapha's constituency project. Photo credit - @RealAARahman

Agbelere said his decision was influenced by the ongoing political rift between the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Senator Saliu Mustapha.

Legit.ng gathered that the project is the renovation of the Awodi Primary Health Care Centre, which was reportedly secured through the 2025 Appropriation Act by Senator Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly.

However, the local government chairman insisted that he had already commenced renovation work on the facility and therefore saw no need to entertain any intervention from the Senator.

"My friend's enemy is my enemy", Agbelere declares

Speaking during the inauguration of a political group, Sardauna Ngeri Foundation, Agbelere did not mince words in justifying his actions, even going as far as describing the senator as his "enemy by association".

“So people are instigating me by claiming Senator Saliu Mustapha wrote a letter to renovate Awodi Primary Health Centre, but I did not approve it,” he stated

“Let me be clear, my friend's enemy is also my enemy. Whatever Senator Saliu Mustapha attempts to do, I also have the power to do. Work has already started at the hospital, whether he is aware or not. It was the Kwara State Governor who sent us and gave us the mandate to act as we deem fit,” he added.

Agbelere boasts of inheriting Gov Abdulrahman's fight

In a separate broadcast monitored by Legit.ng on Tuesday morning, Agbelere elaborated on the reasons behind his decision, linking it directly to the sour relationship between Senator Mustapha and Governor Abdulrazaq.

“If they followed the right processes while proposing the project, we would have told them that this particular project is among what I am also working on.

"The person who brought the letter did not meet me, but I met the letter on my table. The project was already on my list when I saw the letter,” he explained

“On the second thing I said in the viral video, if people are saying Senator Mustapha and the Governor are fighting, I am also involved in the fight. It should be clear to the whole world that our Governor and Senator Mustapha are not on good terms as we speak.

“They may both come from Kwara Central Senatorial District, but they are currently having issues. What is causing the issues, I don't know. But the moment I understand that they are having a rift, I have to support my boss, who is the Governor.” Agbelere clarified.

Agbelere reiterates his loyalty to Governor Abdulrazaq, whom he credits for his political rise, as more important than any other consideration.

“It was the same Governor who installed me as the chairman. If I said I would not stand with him on this issue, it would amount to betrayal. And it was the same Governor who pushed for us in Ilorin East to have a Senator, who is Saliu Mustapha.

"Before his support, we had never had a Senator from our local government,” Agbelere emphasised

Agbelere also clarified the claim that the project was worth N200 million, saying the figures didn’t align with what was submitted to him.

“And on the issue that the proposed project is worth N200 million, I don't believe that. What I saw they intended in the letter were things we have been doing from the primary health care centre. It is even illogical to say you want to renovate Awodi Primary Health Care Centre for that amount. And the letter they submitted to me did not have any amount,” he explained

The development is the latest indication of the growing division within Kwara APC, especially between loyalists of Governor Abdulrazaq and supporters of Senator Mustapha.

