The Kwara State Ministry of Finance has clarified why some state government workers have not received their November salaries.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, explained that affected workers are yet to complete their registration with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA).

Registration Requirement

In a statement released on Monday, Mrs. Nuru urged workers who have not received their payments to visit the nearest KWSRRA office to resolve any pending issues.

She emphasized that the government had announced on November 11 that salaries and bonuses for the month would only be disbursed to workers who completed their registration.

The exercise has been open for over six months.

Disbursement in Batches

Mrs. Nuru noted:

“The state government has since started disbursing the salary for the month of November, and many workers have received across MDAs. The bonus will follow shortly after like before.”

She explained that the disbursement is done in batches to carefully input updated data and biometrics of each worker into the payroll.

Promoting Accountability and Safety

The registration process aims to encourage data-driven planning and resource allocation, strengthen the integrity of the payroll, and promote public safety and accountability.

Local government workers and SUBEB teachers have already been paid after KWSRRA clearance.

Mrs. Nuru reiterated the government's commitment to prompt payment of salaries.

Kwara Governor Approves Bonus for Workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwara governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Monday, November 4, approved a financial bonus for workers in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the bonus which was received with delight by civil servants in the northcentral state, is effective from October to December 2024.

The bonus is equivalent to the monthly Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE) obligation for every civil servant in Kwara state, including local government area (LGA) staff.

