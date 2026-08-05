US explains why pregnant women may be denied visa to enter America

The US government has clarified its position on pregnant foreign nationals seeking entry into the country

There are no specific laws barring pregnant women from travelling to the United States, but entry is not guaranteed

A US Customs and Border Protection officer holds the discretion to deny entry under a specific condition

The United States government has shed light on the circumstances under which pregnant women nationals could be refused entry at the border, clarifying a question that many travellers have asked.

According to the US government's official website, no legislation exists that specifically bars pregnant women from entering the country. Entry, however, is never guaranteed and ultimately rests with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer on duty at the port of entry.

US explains why pregnant women lose chance of getting visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/AARON SCHWARTZ/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

When a CBP officer can deny entry

The key factor a CBP officer considers is whether the pregnant traveller is likely to become a financial burden on the government. Specifically, if the officer concludes that the woman lacks medical coverage and would require the government to fund her medical care during her stay, that is sufficient grounds for denial.

The US government's official website states it clearly:

"Although there are no specific regulations prohibiting pregnant foreign nationals from entering the United States, entry is allowed or denied at the discretion of the admitting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer. If the CBP officer determines that you are likely to become a ward of the government (meaning that the government must provide medical care because you do not have medical coverage), you can be denied entry."

What this means for travellers

In practical terms, a pregnant woman travelling to the United States would be well advised to carry proof of valid medical insurance or sufficient funds to cover any healthcare costs she might incur. Without that, a CBP officer has the authority to turn her away at the border, regardless of whether she holds a valid visa.

The clarification is particularly relevant for those planning trips during pregnancy, as the decision rests entirely with the individual officer and is made on a case-by-case basis.

US explains visa interview wait times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government explained how nonimmigrant visa interview wait times work.

The Department of State clarified that the published wait times are only estimates, while applicants with urgent travel needs, such as medical emergencies or funerals, may request expedited interview appointments.

Source: Legit.ng