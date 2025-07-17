Prophet Godwin Ikuru said God is on the side of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, thus, no opposition, challenge, or adversity can ultimately defeat him

Ikuru stated that "a lot of moves" will happen within the presidency, which will positively favour Nigeria

According to Prophet Ikuru, God — and not President Tinubu — is the one controlling the affairs of the nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has said, "God is moving in the presidency right now".

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will "take decisive decisions".

Prophet Godwin Ikuru belies President Bola Tinubu is leading with purpose. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Prophecy on Nigerian Presidency

He said:

“God is moving in the presidency right now. The Bible says ‘if God be with us, who can be against us?’ There is (sic) going to be a lot of changes in the presidency. There is going to be a lot of moves in the government. And that is to favour Nigeria and favour the president. And that is to make sure that our country is going to be transformed.

“God has opened the eyes of the president to see clearer and take decisive decisions. God is speaking to the president at this time. There is going to be re-correctioons, re-liftings, there is going to be resettlement. A lot of things are going to be touched. There is going to be a strong move in the spirit. And this move is going to reshuffle things for the good purpose of our nation. You know God is the one that controls the nation for the president; it is not the president.”

Prophet Ikuru's video can be watched in full here.

Snapshot of the Nigerian presidency

The president of Nigeria, officially the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, is the head of state and head of government of the country. The president directs the executive branch of the federal government and is the commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Executive power is vested in the president. The power includes the execution and enforcement of federal law and the responsibility to appoint federal executive, diplomatic, regulatory, and judicial officers.

The president also plays a leading role in federal legislation and domestic policymaking. Presidents are typically viewed as leaders of their political parties, major policy making is significantly shaped by the outcome of presidential elections. The president is directly elected in national elections to a four-year term, along with the vice president.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru sees a prosperous Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria, having assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Read more on the Nigerian presidency:

Presidency declares 7 days of mourning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced a seven-day national mourning to honour the late immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The federal government declared a public holiday to honour the demise of the former president, who died at a London hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng