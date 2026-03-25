Nigeria’s decision to move its capital from Lagos to Abuja in the 1970s was one of the boldest urban experiments in Africa

Conceived as a neutral, centrally located city, Abuja was designed to ease congestion in Lagos while symbolising national unity

Half a century later, it stands as both a success story and a reminder of the challenges of planned development

By the mid-1970s, Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial and political hub, was overwhelmed by congestion, poor infrastructure, and limited space for expansion.

The city’s rapid growth had outpaced its capacity, leaving little room for effective administration.

Abuja emerges as Nigeria’s modern capital city. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages/NyesomWike/X

Source: Getty Images

Why Abuja was chosen

In 1975, under General Murtala Muhammed, the Federal Military Government began planning a new capital. On February 4, 1976, Muhammed announced the decision to relocate Nigeria’s capital to Abuja, following the recommendations of Justice Akinola Aguda’s committee. Lagos, though vital for commerce, was plagued by traffic, flooding, overpopulation, and security risks due to its coastal location.

According to Archivi, Abuja was selected for its central position, neutrality among Nigeria’s ethnic groups, and potential to foster national unity. The oil boom of the 1970s provided the resources to build a modern, planned city from scratch, inspired by examples like Brasília and Washington D.C.

Building Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), carved from Niger, Kwara, and Plateau States, covered 7,315 sq. km—more than twice the size of Lagos State. International Planning Associates (IPA), a US-based consortium, designed Abuja’s master plan, guiding phased development of roads, housing, and government buildings.

Highways such as Kubwa and Airport Roads improved mobility, while the Central Business District became home to ministries and agencies. Satellite towns like Gwarinpa and Lugbe grew to house the expanding population, spurring private real estate investment and job creation.

Economic transformation

The relocation of government institutions triggered a surge in demand for services—banking, hospitality, logistics, and security. Private firms, international organisations, and diplomatic missions quickly established themselves in Abuja, cementing its role as both a national and international hub. The hospitality industry flourished, though the city soon became one of Nigeria’s most expensive places to live.

Lagos after the move

When the Presidency officially shifted to Abuja on December 12, 1991, Lagos experienced a temporary decline in public sector activity. Civil servants and ministries relocated, reducing federal spending in the city. Yet Lagos remained resilient, retaining its dominance as Nigeria’s economic capital. Its ports, industries, and financial institutions ensured continued growth, and by the 2000s, Lagos contributed over 30% of Nigeria’s GDP and handled more than 70% of imports.

The relocation also reportedly pushed Lagos to strengthen internal revenue generation, reform tax systems, and improve service delivery, reinforcing its economic independence.

Infrastructure development drives Abuja’s rapid growth. Photo credit: UgochukwuOdom/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Chieftain alleges plot to relocate Nigeria’s capital

Legit.ng earlier reported that former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Tinubu of a covert plan to relocate Nigeria’s federal capital from Abuja to Lagos.

Frank alleged that Tinubu has a broader agenda that favours one region at the expense of national balance. He claimed that key government policies, investments, and agreements appear increasingly concentrated in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng