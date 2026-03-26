A Nigerian lady in an interracial marriage has disclosed that her Dutch husband does not eat certain Nigerian cuisines and rejects them when she prepares them for him

She shared pictures of the Nigerian meals her White husband refuses to eat, which included fried plantain, rice, and ofe akwu

The wife mentioned her husband's favourite food, noting that he could eat it every day and at any time without complaint

A Nigerian lady married to a Dutchman has publicly shared some popular Nigerian delicacies that her husband doesn't like or consume.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of the meals, leaving some netizens salivating.

A Nigerian lady says her Dutch husband's favourite food is bread. Photo Credit: @silasglory

Source: TikTok

Nigerian meals Dutchamn dislikes

In her TikTok post, via the page @silasglory, she shared pictures of fried yams and egg sauce, jollof rice and gizdodo, turkey, rice and ofe akwu, noting that her husband refuses to eat them.

While noting that he can eat curry sauce, she revealed that he says no to vegetable sauce. The wife further disclosed that her Dutch hubby's favourite food is bread.

Stressing how he loves bread, she said he could eat bread every day and at any time of the day without complaint. In her words:

"A Dutch man’s best food is Bread🤣🤣.They can eat bread everyday and anytime of the day without complain😎😎Some days I love it but some days I wish I can share my core cultural food with hubby."

A Nigerian lady reveals that her Dutch husband dislikes rice and ofe akwu. Photo Credit: @silasglory

Source: TikTok

See photos of the meals in her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail meals her Dutch husband rejected

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the meals that the Dutchman rejected below:

juliaberry said:

"First of all check if e eat mild pepper or not, I cook jollof rice, and my special beans then I do my pepper source separately. I do moimoi for my dutch, omo them love their bread, potatoes, and cheri tomatoes, I need list of Dutch food without potatoes."

nnamdiosu said:

"I'll love to live in your house pls. How can we do something about that? I promise to eat every single food. not a grain or gram will remain. I'll by him agege bread on my way to visit you guys...only me and u can eat the food pls."

sparkle✨✨ said:

"Can I please stay with you so that he rejects the food? I can eat it with love so that it wouldn't go to waste?"

Alicia said:

"I live in Germany and I might be closer to you 😅😅😅invite me."

THE OMAleecha👑 said:

"Omo that eba for slide 6 go strong like mad."

Mrs Jaco-Jan 🇳🇬💍🇳🇱 said:

"My husband eats all our meals oo infact I’m suprised if he has eaten it in he’s other life."

brendarocks888 said:

"My husband own is potatoes, green beans and schnitzel, then bread, tasteless 😂😫😫😫 that’s hes meal for months I don tire I Dey even pity the man."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a White lady who drinks garri daily had gone viral on social media.

Oyinbo married to Nigerian learns Igbo soups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White lady who got married to a Nigerian man had learnt how to prepare Igbo soups.

The oyinbo lady (@onye_ocha_jesus) revealed that she could not cook when she married her Nigerian hubby. She showed the different soups she learnt and mastered in their marriage in the clip. Some TikTokers said they even got some cooking tips from her.

Some of the meals she is now very good at are pepper soup and jollof rice. Her page is filled with cooking videos.

Source: Legit.ng