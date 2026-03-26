A video of Peller and his lover, Jarvis, has surfaced from their visit to the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace

In the recording, Jarvis tried to share a kiss with Peller, but he refused her advances

What Peller’s daughter did to his lover left some viewers in stitches, while others admired their relationship

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat and his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, were recently sighted sharing a romantic moment at the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace.

The streamer has been touring various cities across the country, and he was recently in Oyo State. Jarvis surprised him by riding on a horse to meet him, though Peller advised her to stay away for her safety.

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis kiss at Alaafin of Oyo’s palace. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In another video circulating online, Peller and Jarvis were seen sitting close at the monarch’s palace, and Jarvis attempted to kiss Peller.

She commented on his skin tone and assured him that his tour would soon be over.

Peller rejects Jarvis’ kiss attempt.

Reacting to her attempt, Peller turned his face away and cautioned her that they were in a public place, the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace.

Peller and Jarvis link up at Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis persisted, using her hoodie to cover her face so others wouldn’t see, while urging her lover to kiss her. She told Peller that Kabiyesi would understand. However, Peller declined again, bringing her head close to his as they continued sharing their private moment.

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis’ video.

Fans of the content creators criticised Jarvis, noting that she was usually the one to initiate such acts and also the first to speak against them during live streams.

They cautioned the couple, emphasizing that public spaces were not appropriate for such displays.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Jarvis and Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jarvis attempting to kiss her lover, Peller, as many share their observations about the two of them. Here are comments below:

@shangyofficial reacted:

"Yoruba people respect their tradition, even if na mad man."

@tenstargeneral commented:

"Peller hope say your mind go de, u and this girl sha."

@godeye_gramm shared:

"Just get money."

@bobby__gugel stated:

"Wehret say kabiyesi go understand."

@victorious_victor_101 said:

"Money stop nonsense."

@emmexfbi wrote:

"See women ….now she’s the one who wants to kiss you even in public ever since you buy am car …but since u never buy am car she no Dey even like to kiss for live stream every time nah she go Dey say she no Dey like do such things on camera but now even in public places nah she Dey force to kiss."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Source: Legit.ng