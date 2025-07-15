Married women in Kano state are speaking out against a disturbing trend of non-consensual video pranks that have left them humiliated and traumatised

Kano State - Women and Muslim residents in Kano State are raising their voices against the disturbing trend of non-consensual video pranks, citing the violation of their rights, dignity, and Islamic values.

Legit.ng gathered that the pranks, often filmed without consent and shared widely on social media, depict women, especially married women, in humiliating or disturbing situations.

This has sparked fury and calls from many residents for legal action to be taken against such behaviour.

Several affected women shared their distress over the invasive pranks, which they say have caused emotional trauma and public shame.

In an interview with Legit.ng in Kano, Hafsat Ibrahim, a mother of three, recounted her experience of being filmed while being accused of theft.

“Last year, I was at the market when a man pretended to accuse me of stealing, filming my reaction while people laughed. I felt bad and cried.

“Luckily, my husband was there and he threatened to take them to court if the video had gone viral, but even at that, my family and I were humiliated. I think that is harassment, not a joke,” she explained.

Amina Yusuf, a married teacher in Sallari quarters, added that Islam teaches us to protect a woman’s dignity.

“As Muslims, men are expected to protect a woman’s dignity. But honestly, these pranks do the opposite. My husband saw a manipulated video of me, which I didn’t even know and how it was filmed.

“Thank God it was even at our street, but the way the video was manipulated with a voice over, it caused unnecessary tension in our home. The authorities must step in to stop this,” she added.

Women's rights advocate reaction

Local women’s rights advocates have condemned the trend, calling it a violation of privacy and Islamic ethics.

Hajiya Amina Aliyu, a women’s rights advocate, note that these so-called pranks are a form of cyberbullying and emotional abuse.

“Our women are targeted to create sensational content, disregarding their honor as married women, or their family sanctity.

“We are not objects for pranks. We are mothers, wives, and Muslim women, and for that, we deserve respect. The authorities must act now," she stressed.

Kano bans highway filming

Content creators in Kano are facing a crackdown after the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) arrested a comedian and his crew for filming on a major highway.

Legit.ng gathered that the arrest took place on Tuesday, June 24, when the agency made the bold decision to ban all street filming without prior approval. This move has sparked concerns among local skit makers and content creators in the state.

