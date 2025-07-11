US, UK Parliaments Send Delegates to Learn about Nigeria’s House of Rep

Deputy spokesman Philip Agbese says Nigeria’s House of Representatives now attracts study visits from the US and UK parliaments

He praised Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s Open Week initiative as a bold move to build citizens’ trust and legislative transparency

Agbese described the programme as a global model of participatory democracy and hailed Abbas as an architect of a new parliamentary culture

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has revealed that Nigeria’s lower chamber is now drawing international interest, with legislative delegations from the United States and the United Kingdom arriving to learn from its evolving practices.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the conclusion of the second edition of the House of Representatives Open Week, Agbese described the programme as a groundbreaking effort to bridge the gap between parliament and citizens.

Themed “Deepening Citizens’ Trust and Participation: Celebrating Our Journey as the People’s House,” the 2025 event aimed to showcase how lawmakers are fostering openness and accountability.

“It is remarkable that friends from America, the UK, and elsewhere have told me that the US Congress and the British House of Commons are now sending teams to observe our parliament,” Agbese shared.

“Nigeria’s House of Representatives has truly become a global reference point, thanks to the vision of Speaker Abbas.”

America, London jealous of Nigeria's system

Agbese, who represents the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State, praised the Open Week as a bold step towards genuine democratic engagement.

He described it as “the gold standard” in promoting dialogue between citizens and lawmakers.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen has not just raised the standard; he has reshaped what legislative leadership should be in this era,” Agbese noted.

“This initiative is people-focused, historically important, and far from being symbolic. It is setting a new benchmark for how parliaments can build trust and transparency.”

According to Agbese, the programme has resonated widely, attracting attention from civil society, diplomats, and ordinary Nigerians.

He added that the response has been overwhelmingly positive, describing it as proof that the legislature can regain public confidence.

“The verdict from across the board is that this is truly the house of the people,” he said.

“Speaker Abbas has shown that leadership is not just about holding office, but about being open, responsive, and committed to democratic ideals.”

Agbese also called Speaker Abbas an “architect of a new parliamentary culture,” crediting him with shifting the institution’s focus toward dialogue and public participation.

He praised the speaker’s efforts to institutionalise openness, which he believes has placed Nigeria’s legislature among the most progressive globally.

“This is the first time any parliament has built such a deeply participatory programme into its core work,” Agbese observed.

“It’s not just about events. It’s about creating a movement that inspires Nigerians to once again believe in democratic institutions.”

Source: Legit.ng