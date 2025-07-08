Buhari denied rift with Tinubu, insisting there is no formal disagreement between both leaders despite public speculation

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked rumours of a fractured relationship between Buhari and his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari insisted that there has been no formal or official disagreement between both leaders, and any perceived discord is simply an interpretation by outsiders.

Buhari clears the air, saying he is not at war with President Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@MBuhari/@officialAPCNG

Garba Shehu, spokesperson to the ex-president, clarified these speculations during an interview on Trust TV’s 30 Minutes.

Shehu described such claims as unfounded and based purely on speculation.

“I don’t think in a formal and official sense anybody would talk about distrust or mistrust between the Buhari administration and the Tinubu administration,” Shehu said.

Buhari remains loyal to APC, spokesman affirms

According to Shehu, Buhari remains a committed member of the APC, the party that helped him win the presidency in 2015 after three failed attempts.

He explained that Buhari has consistently expressed gratitude to the APC for giving him the platform to serve two terms as president.

“For Muhammadu Buhari, he is essentially an APC man. He has said it several times, I will never be ungrateful. I will never betray the party that gave me two terms in office," Shehu said.

Buhari camp unbothered by rumours, Shehu explains

Shehu dismissed public commentary suggesting friction within the APC or between Buhari and Tinubu, The Cable reported.

According to him, such speculation does not concern Buhari’s camp, which remains focused and undisturbed by the noise.

“We see the statements, we read them. But do we get disturbed? I don’t think that is the right word,” Shehu remarked.

Furthermore, he noted that there is a clear understanding within Buhari’s team about their loyalty and position within the party.

APC’s formation took great sacrifice, spokesman recalls

E-president Muhammadu Buhari debunks speculation that he is waging a silent war against Tinubu or has fallen out with the APC. Photo credit: @officialAPCNG

Reflecting on the origins of the APC, Shehu emphasised the hard work and unity it took to form the party in 2014, Vanguard reported.

He said those who witnessed the party’s creation and success are unlikely to be involved in any efforts to destabilise it now.

“It took a lot of energy and sacrifice for APC to be established. Those who know how much effort it took to build that coalition will not be the ones to fracture it,” Shehu explained.

Garba Shehu gives update on Buhari's health

