President Bola Tinubu's vice, Kashim Shettima, has sung the praises of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai

The vice president, while speaking at an event on Thursday, July 10, noted that irrespective of El-Rufai's personality, no politician can ignore him

Shettima also rained praises on NNPP chieftain, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that all politicians in Nigeria are one, because they are on the same cause

Vice President Kashim Shettima has rained praises on the immediate past Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saying, irrespective of his personality, he can't be ignored. Shettima made the comment while speaking at a book launch in Abuja on Thursday, July 10.

According to Shettima, the former Kaduna governor is "the enfant terrible of the Nigerian Governors’ Club." His further comment about El-Rufai reads: "Hate him, love him, but you can’t ignore him."

Vice President Kashim Shettima praises Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai, @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Shettima commends Kwankwaso

Shettima, in his address, also commended Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 2023 election, describing him as "the fire-spitting leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement."

According to Vanguard, the vice president explained that all Nigerian politicians are one in their task to build the country, irrespective of their political affiliation. His admonition for El-Rufai, Kwankwaso and other opposition leaders came amid alignment and realignment within the political class ahead of the 2027 general election.

There have been several controversial reports alleging a rift between Shettima and President Bola Tinubu. Recently, it was rumoured that the president was considering dumping Shettima as vice president in his re-election bid in 2027, and Kwankwaso, who was alleged to be plotting a move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to be a possible replacement.

APC chieftains dismissed rift between Tinubu, Shettima

While several figures in the ruling party have dismissed the claim, the recent political wave of the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has been adjudged to be looking at the alleged plan to dump Shettima as one of the factors to sack Tinubu and the APC in the next circle of general election.

The coalition was full of opposition leaders, including El-Rufai, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. At the moment, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have expressed their interest in becoming the flagbearer of the coalition to contest against President Tinubu.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Atiku Abubakar-led coalition plots to sack President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How to vote in 2027: NNPP chieftain to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi has called on Nigerians not to vote for any politician or party that failed to fulfil their electoral promises in the 2023 electioneering.

The former Ogun governorship candidate lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country.

He said, despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, Nigeria is still being confronted with several challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng