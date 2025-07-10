"You Can’t Ignore Him": Shettima Praises El-Rufai Amid Controversies
- President Bola Tinubu's vice, Kashim Shettima, has sung the praises of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai
- The vice president, while speaking at an event on Thursday, July 10, noted that irrespective of El-Rufai's personality, no politician can ignore him
- Shettima also rained praises on NNPP chieftain, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that all politicians in Nigeria are one, because they are on the same cause
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Vice President Kashim Shettima has rained praises on the immediate past Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saying, irrespective of his personality, he can't be ignored. Shettima made the comment while speaking at a book launch in Abuja on Thursday, July 10.
According to Shettima, the former Kaduna governor is "the enfant terrible of the Nigerian Governors’ Club." His further comment about El-Rufai reads: "Hate him, love him, but you can’t ignore him."
Shettima commends Kwankwaso
Shettima, in his address, also commended Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 2023 election, describing him as "the fire-spitting leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement."
According to Vanguard, the vice president explained that all Nigerian politicians are one in their task to build the country, irrespective of their political affiliation. His admonition for El-Rufai, Kwankwaso and other opposition leaders came amid alignment and realignment within the political class ahead of the 2027 general election.
There have been several controversial reports alleging a rift between Shettima and President Bola Tinubu. Recently, it was rumoured that the president was considering dumping Shettima as vice president in his re-election bid in 2027, and Kwankwaso, who was alleged to be plotting a move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to be a possible replacement.
APC chieftains dismissed rift between Tinubu, Shettima
While several figures in the ruling party have dismissed the claim, the recent political wave of the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has been adjudged to be looking at the alleged plan to dump Shettima as one of the factors to sack Tinubu and the APC in the next circle of general election.
The coalition was full of opposition leaders, including El-Rufai, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. At the moment, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have expressed their interest in becoming the flagbearer of the coalition to contest against President Tinubu.
One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).
How to vote in 2027: NNPP chieftain to Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi has called on Nigerians not to vote for any politician or party that failed to fulfil their electoral promises in the 2023 electioneering.
The former Ogun governorship candidate lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country.
He said, despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, Nigeria is still being confronted with several challenges.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng