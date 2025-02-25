The Presidency has attributed Nasir El-Rufai’s criticisms of President Tinubu’s administration to his disappointment over being excluded from ministerial appointments

The Presidency has responded to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, attributing his grievances to being left out of the ministerial appointments.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that El-Rufai, who was initially nominated for a ministerial position but was later dropped after Senate screening, has been openly critical of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the decision.

Presidency urges El-Rufai to move on

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, February 25, Onanuga suggested that El-Rufai is still nursing disappointment over his exclusion from the President’s cabinet.

“I sympathize with former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. He is clearly hurt about not being appointed as a minister, but it’s time for him to move on,” Onanuga said.

As reported by Vanguard, he likened El-Rufai’s reaction to that of a child upset over losing something dear, saying,

“You cannot continue to behave like a child who feels his bread was taken away and keeps crying over spilt milk.”

Acknowledgment of El-Rufai’s Contributions

Onanuga acknowledged that El-Rufai played a significant role in Tinubu’s electoral victory and that the President recognizes his efforts.

“It’s understandable that he feels sidelined after working tirelessly for the election of President Tinubu. However, the President recently acknowledged his contributions in a tribute. Not being in the cabinet does not mean he should seek to tear everything down,” he remarked.

El-Rufai’s Criticism of the Administration

El-Rufai recently claimed in an interview that it was not the Senate but President Tinubu himself who ultimately decided to exclude him from the cabinet.

His remarks have fueled speculations about tensions within the ruling party.

Onanuga, however, dismissed suggestions that Tinubu harbors any grudge against El-Rufai, Channels Television reported.

Instead, he pointed out that the former Kaduna governor has been actively criticizing the administration due to personal disappointment.

Call for Closure

The presidential aide urged El-Rufai to put the matter behind him, noting that he has been in public service since 1999 and has had many opportunities to serve Nigeria.

“It’s time for him to move on,” Onanuga emphasized.

El-Rufai speaks on supporting Tinubu in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai expressed indifference about President Tinubu's administration retaining government in the 2027 election. He said he does not know yet whether he will support Tinubu in 2027.

He said he also consulted the APC stakeholders in Kaduna and former President Buhari before backing Tinubu in 2023.

He said Kaduna APC decided to support Tinubu because he had the best chance of winning the general election while Buhari simply told them to vote their conscience.

